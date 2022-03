Reclaman que NMIXX copió el signo de la mano de ITZY

This is not a blame for the NMIXX girls but the company. The ≷ Hand Sign is not "just" a sign. It has been ITZY's TRADEMARK and IDENTITY ever since their debut. Please give ITZY their deserved respect.



SQU4D CHANGE THE HANDSIGN#JYPESQU4D_RESPECT_ITZY @jypnation pic.twitter.com/0Fjdml4UN8