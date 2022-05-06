Ganadores de los Baeksang Arts Awards 2022
Finalmente se dio a conocer la lista completa de ganadores en los Baeksang Arts Awards 2022, lo mejor de la televisión, cine y teatro en Corea del Sur.
El 6 de mayo se llevó a cabo la ceremonia de los Baeksang Arts Awards 2022, que es una de las entregas de premios más prestigiosas de Corea del Sur, y fue conducida por Shin Dong Yup, Bae Suzy y Park Bo Gum.
La ceremonia fue transmitida en vivo por JTBC y muchas celebridades se unieron para reconocer la excelencia en el cine, la televisión y el teatro. Una vez más hubo varios actores, películas de renombre y excepcionales K-Dramas que se llevaron a casa el premio este año.
La Verdad Noticias te recuerda que Park Bo Gum confirma su primer proyecto tras finalizar el servicio militar. El último drama coreao de Bo Gum fue “Record of Youth” estrenado en 2020, mientras que su película más reciente es “Wonderland” que llegará a cines este septiembre de 2022.
Ganadores Baeksang Arts Awards 2022
Televisión:
- Grand Prize = Netflix's 'Squid Game'
- Best Drama = Netflix's 'D.P.'
- Best Entertainment Program =Mnet's 'Street Woman Fighter'
- Best Educational Show = KBS 1TV 'Docu Insight: National Representative'
- Best Director = Hwang Dong Hyuk - 'Squid Game'
- Best Screenplay = Kim Min Seok - 'Juvenile Justice'
- Technical Award = Jung Jae Il (Music) - 'Squid Game'
- Best Actor = Lee Jun Ho - 'The Red Sleeve'
- Best Actress = Kim Tae Ri - 'Twenty-Five, Twenty-One'
- Best Supporting Actor = Jo Hyun Chul - 'D.P.'
- Best Supporting Actress = Kim Shin Rok - 'Hellbound'
- Best New Actor = Koo Kyo Hwan - 'D.P.'
- Best New Actress = Kim Hye Jun - 'Inspector Koo'
- Best Male Variety Entertainer = Lee Yong Jin
- Best Female Variety Entertainer = Joo Hyun Young
Películas:
- Grand Prize = Ryoo Seung Wan
- Best Film = 'Escape from Mogadishu'
- Best Director = Byun Sung Hyun - 'Kingmaker'
- Best New Director = Jo Eun Ji - 'Perhaps Love'
- Best Screen Play = Jeong Ga Young/ Wang Hye Ji ('Romance Without Love'
- Technical Award = Choi Young Hwan (Cinematography) - 'Escape from Mogadishu'
- Best Actor = Sol Kyung Gu - 'Kingmaker'
- Best Actress = Lee Hye Young - 'In Front of Your Face'
- Best Supporting Actor = Jo Woo Jin - 'Kingmaker'
- Best Supporting Actress = Lee Soo Kyung - 'Miracle: Letters to the President'
- Best New Actor = Lee Hong Nae - 'Hot Blooded'
- Best New Actress = Lee Yoo Mi - 'Young Adult Matters'
Teatro:
- Baeksang Play = Jakdang Mock - 'Turkish March')
- Best Short Play = Kim Mi Ran (director) - 'This May Be a Failed Story'
- Best Actor = Park Wan Gyu – 'Red Leaves'
- Best Actress = Hwang Sun Mi – 'Hongpyeong Gukjeon'
Premios especiales:
- Tiktok Popularity Award (Male) = Lee Jun Ho
- Tiktok Popularity Award (Female) = Kim Tae Ri
Finalmente, te compartimos que Lee Junho de 2PM se convirtió en el primer ídolo-actor en ganar el premio al Mejor Actor en los Baeksang Arts Awards 2022. A continuación, puedes ver un clip de su premiación:
