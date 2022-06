El grupo de K-Pop LOONA anuncia concierto en México

ORBIT!��

Thank you so much for your love and support towards the 2022 LOONA 1st World Tour : [LOONATHEWORLD]!

Due to overwhelming demand, 4 additional shows have been added to America!



▶️Atlanta

▶️Dallas

▶️Houston

▶️Mexico City*

��️Tickets for 3 US cities open June 16, 8:00AM KST pic.twitter.com/mkwKiMqN9R