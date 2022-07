Concierto de BTS en Busan: Precio de las entradas y todo lo que sabemos

"South Korea's world-famous boyband @BTS_twt is serving as ambassadors for the event.

Although they're on a temporary break, BTS is set to hold a concert to HELP the country bring the World Expo to Busan. The Expo is expected to generate economic effects worth $49B & 500K jobs." https://t.co/G74H0nwEWR pic.twitter.com/xC64N9emRv