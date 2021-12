Así reaccionó J-Hope a la nueva canción de BTS V Christmas Tree

instagram 211225 | dntlrdl



actor choi wooshik: Merry Christmas ��

+photo of film crew for the drama "our beloved summer"



comments:

thv: ooh it must be cold, everyone please hang in there���� and thank you for (having me sing) the ost

phs1116 (park hyungsik): hang in there������������ pic.twitter.com/fyvdI8eAOQ