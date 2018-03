Un guepardo se cuela dentro del jeep de un turista en un safari

DON’T MOVE A MUSCLE: That was the guide’s instruction when a cheetah took up a hunting position inside an open SUV on a Serengeti safari, with the American sightseer doing precisely what he was told to avoid appearing as a threat to the hungry cat. https://t.co/XxTX36CkZt pic.twitter.com/shQXwKRRqZ

— World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) 29 de marzo de 2018