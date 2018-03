Se opera los glúteos y ahora no se puede ni sentar

Meet Star Delguidice, The Lady Who Can’t Sit Because Of Her Bum Implants Which Gives Her Intense Pain https://t.co/MNbrwBeK0r



This Morning Britain hosts,Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford were forced to conduct an interview standing up on , after a guest’s botched bum implants h… pic.twitter.com/uys6RqncNU

— E24-7 Magazine (@E247Magazine1) 10 de marzo de 2018