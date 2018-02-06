Modelo se queda sin hueso en la nariz por cirugía plástica
Una modelo de Playboy se queda sin hueso en la nariz por una cirugía plástica fallida, informaron medios de comunicación y la propia modelo en sus redes sociales.
Chloe Khan, una modelo británica que ha participado en sesiones de fotos de la revista Playboy y en programas como X Factor y Celebrity Big Brother, publicó en sus redes sociales la impactante fotografía del fallido resultado de su operación.
Expertos afirman que la modelo quedó ‘sin huesos en la nariz’, ya que los cirujanos dejaron totalmente destruida.
La modelo tuvo que buscarse a otro cirujano, que le sacó ocho cartílagos de su oreja para reconstruirle la nariz y decidió compartir su experiencia para advertirle a sus seguidores la necesidad de recurrir a un buen cirujano si deciden someterse a una operación de este tipo.
@elitecosmeticsurgery . This is not a glamorous post but I have had so many dms asking where I got my nose done I wanted to be open with yall . On Halloween I went to @elitecosmeticsurgery . My nose was absolutely destroyed and I had NO BONES IN MY NOSE ! I didn’t need a cosmetic surgery I needed to have a full reconstruction with 8 graphs from my ear cartilage . My full nose was rebuilt and I am so thankful for what @dr.aliuckan was able to achieve he really is the best surgeon in the world . I wish I found him first . I’m not recommending or pushing people to go get surgery but if you have already made the decision to get surgery and are looking for the right place or you need a revision honestly there is no where that compares . (Previous to this I had gone to a “top surgeon “ on instagram with a massive following who I had stalked for years and he ended out being a fraudster conman and nobody believed me how bad it was . ) This is why I’m sharing this to make sure everyone has the knowledge of a safe surgeon with amazing results ) Thankyou so much @elitecosmeticsurgery you have changed my life . If you have any questions about surgery , rhinos , bbl or anything drop them below and I will answer . ( I know the pics are minging but you guys are my family and I’m just keeping it real with yall ) @elitecosmeticsurgery
