Modelo se queda sin hueso en la nariz por cirugía plástica

por LaVerdad

Una modelo de Playboy se queda sin hueso en la nariz por una cirugía plástica fallida, informaron medios de comunicación y la propia modelo en sus redes sociales.

Chloe Khan, una modelo británica que ha participado en sesiones de fotos de la revista Playboy y en programas como X Factor y Celebrity Big Brother, publicó en sus redes sociales la impactante fotografía del fallido resultado de su operación.

Expertos afirman que la modelo quedó ‘sin huesos en la nariz’, ya que los cirujanos dejaron totalmente destruida.

La modelo tuvo que buscarse a otro cirujano, que le sacó ocho cartílagos de su oreja para reconstruirle la nariz y decidió compartir su experiencia para advertirle a sus seguidores la necesidad de recurrir a un buen cirujano si deciden someterse a una operación de este tipo.

