INSÓLITO: Modelo de Instagram se somete a múltiples cirugías para lucir como filtro de Snapchat
Una glamorosa modelo que se inspira en verse tan suave y pulida como un filtro de Snapchat ha gastado $50,000 euros en cirugías para hacer realidad su sueño de parecerse a un filtro de la popular aplicación.
Una modelo ha transformado su rostro en un filtro de Snapchat, en un intento por eliminar todas sus características originales.
Tessa Texas, de 29 años, de Helsinborg, Suecia, ha tenido tres trabajos de senos, un lifting brasileño, innumerables rellenos, botox y un tratamiento rejuvenecedor de la vagina.
Ella insiste en que los filtros de Snapchat son un excelente ejemplo de lo que desea de su cirugía estética, a la que se refiere como cirugías de "feminización facial".
Al ganarse la vida como modelo desnuda para artistas, Tessa comentó que cuando crecía tenía una baja autoestima y que a menudo se sentía "fea".
Sin embargo, desde que se embarcó en su viaje quirúrgico, insiste en que "nunca ha sido más feliz" y siente que la vida es demasiado corta para no sentirse segura.
Tessa afirma que durante todo el proceso, su esposo, Patrick, de 49 años, ha brindado todo su apoyo.
Desde muy joven, Tessa quería senos más grandes y comenzó a ahorrar. En 2013, finalmente tuvo suficiente dinero para financiar la operación de su primer trabajo de senos. Esto fue seguido por un boobjob adicional que costó £ 11,463 euros.
Aunque esto la hacía sentir mejor, Tessa sabía que todavía había un largo camino por recorrer antes de sentirse perfecta. Entonces, recibió un levantamiento de glúteos brasileño, rellenos, botox y un tratamiento rejuvenecedor de la vagina. En conjunto, esto le ha costado £ 55.850.
Tessa ha admitido que con su cambio de apariencia, a menudo recibe atención negativa de hombres que piensan que debería detenerse, pero ha optado por no escucharlos.
Ella dijo: “Originalmente soy una niña de un pueblo pequeño, que creció en una familia que estaba luchando financieramente. Mi papá estaba teniendo problemas con el alcohol y mi madre estaba trabajando muy duro para mantener a la familia”.
“Estaba muy incómoda en mi propia piel; era tímida y me sentía fea. La cirugía plástica me ha ayudado mucho. La vida es demasiado corta para caminar sintiéndose triste por tu apariencia”.
“Si alguna vez tengo una hija que al igual que yo quiera hacer algo para sentirse más segura, entonces pagaré por su procedimiento”.
“Mi objetivo es sentirme lo mejor posible conmigo mismo tanto por dentro como por fuera, con o sin ropa puesta”, señaló.
"He tenido tres trabajos de senos, dos revisiones, dos liposucciones, un levantamiento de glúteos brasileño o transferencia de grasa, un montón de rellenos de Botox, dos rondas de inyecciones de disolución de grasa Belkyra y una ronda de tratamiento de ultrasonido rejuvenecedor vaginal Votiva".
“El filtro de Snapchat es una gran herramienta para usar como guía cuando me someto a mis cirugías de feminización facial (FFS). Esos son procedimientos importantes y bastante arriesgados”.
“Hay mucho trabajo de reconstrucción ósea en mi cara y ya he decidido qué cirujanos elegir en los EE. UU. La razón por la que quiero parecer un filtro es que es simplemente mucho más hermoso que mi rostro original. No puedo esperar para cambiarlo”, sentenció.
"Mi objetivo es que no me quede ninguna de mis características, excepto mis ojos, pero incluso podrían pasar desapercibidas en el futuro ya que soy fanática de la cirugía".
La mujer también planea hacerse más tratamientos, que incluyen la extracción de costillas, extracción de ombligo, implantes de silicona, liposucción de cuerpo completo, implantes de mejillas, cirugía de línea en V, mejora de mentón, cirugía de párpados, levantamiento de cejas y reconstrucción de su vagina.
“Los hombres en general a menudo se acercan a mí con duras críticas sobre mi aspecto. Personalmente, nunca quisiera cambiarme solo para complacer a las masas, qué desperdicio de vida sería eso”, dijo Tessa.
“Mi esposo cree en el libre albedrío de cada ser humano y, aunque a veces se preocupa por mis planes futuros de hacer que mi cara se convierta en un filtro de Snapchat, expresa su apoyo emocional, ya que quiere que viva mi vida completamente sin retener nada", concluyó.
