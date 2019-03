FOTOS: Compra un dinosaurio gigante y su casa se vuelve toda una atracción turística

£1,600? A bargain, I missed my chance!

"A 15ft-tall model of an allosaurus had been sold by Swansea valley tourist attraction Dan yr Ogof caves. The dinosaur - named Alun - has taken pride of place in new owner Jerry Adams' garden."https://t.co/6SeG241lFe#wales #dinosaur pic.twitter.com/6MmnhGfZJi