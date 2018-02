Demandará a aerolínea que la obligó tirar su hámster por el inodoro

ONLY IN AMERICA #78



"Before Belen Aldecosea flew home from from college to South Florida, she twice called Spirit Airlines to ensure she could bring along a special guest: Pebbles, her pet dwarf hamster. No problem, the airline told her.



But when Aldecosea arrived at the pic.twitter.com/qyQ68Ljogl

— Crewiser (@Crewiser) 9 de febrero de 2018