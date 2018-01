Celebró su doctorado imprimiendo su tesis en una bufanda

In honor of the super cool doctor who printed their thesis on a scarf, I wanted to share the scarf I got through @litographs with my first manuscript printed on it! Every time I doubt my abilities as a writer I throw this guy on and run to a Starbucks with my laptop.❤️☕️ pic.twitter.com/bT9oycFBEr

— Pipes (@freeversevoice) 17 de enero de 2018