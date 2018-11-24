FOTOS: ¡Captan aterradoras criaturas encontradas en el mar!
Muchos usuarios en Internet han calificado las imágenes como falsas sin embargo el pescador que las fotografió asegura que son reales "No hay necesidad de inventar monstruos, la naturaleza ya lo ha hecho”
En Rusia un pescador ha creado una cuenta en Instagram donde se ha dedicado a publicar las aterradoras fotográficas de algunas extrañas criaturas que ha encontrado en el mar y ha podido captar con su cámara.
Muchos internautas han calificado las imágenes de falsas, que han sido creadas para asustar a las personas, sin embargo Roman Fedortsov, creador de la cuenta de Instagram, asegura que las criaturas son reales y que ha publicado las fotografías porque quiere que las personas se enteren que existen. A través de su cuenta de Twitter el pescador expresó:
"No hay necesidad de inventar monstruos, la naturaleza ya lo ha hecho”
Roman ha dedicado 10 años de su vida como pescador y afirma que ha logrado capturar impresionantes imágenes dentro del mar.
Como pescador mientras esta en el mar se dedica a buscar bacalao, abadejo, halibut, gallineta y arenque. Sin embargo menciona que algunas de las increíbles criaturas que ha encontrado en el mar le han fascinado.
Muchas de estas criaturas que ha publicado suelen ser muy distintas entre sí, algunas tienen ojos grandes, otros tentáculos, dientes aterradores, antenas e incluso colores obscuros o llamativos.
