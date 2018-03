Chiara Ferragni: La nueva inspiración de Lancôme

We are SO excited to announce that @ChiaraFerragni is joining the Lancôme family! Honesty, sheer will, happiness, modernity- these are words that echo Chiara's vision and journey, and the philosophy symbolized by our brand for more than 80 years. We ❤ you Chiara! pic.twitter.com/eZ4ecPXC7i

— Lancôme USA (@LancomeUSA) 7 de marzo de 2018