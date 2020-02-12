Secciones
¿William humilló públicamente a Meghan y Harry con esta indirecta?
¿William humilló públicamente a Meghan y Harry con esta indirecta?

Durante su más reciente compromiso, el Príncipe William realizó un comentario que muchos interpretaron como una humillante indirecta en contra del Príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle.

Aunque siempre se mostraron muy solidarios ante las cámaras, mucho se dijo sobre las reacciones de la familia real británica ante la renuncia de Meghan Markle y el Príncipe Harry, pues según rumores, detrás de las paredes del Palacio todos se mostraban inconformes con aquella decisión. No obstante, esto no se hizo evidente hasta el día de ayer, durante el último compromiso real del Príncipe William.

Este pasado martes 11 de febrero, los Duques de Cambridge acudieron junto al Príncipe Carlos y Camilla Parker al Defence Medical Rehabilitation Centre Stanford Hall en Loughborough, un lugar en el que se rehabilita a algunos de los miembros más gravemente heridos de las Fuerzas Armadas británicas y se ayuda a regresar al trabajo a aquellos que han resultado heridos durante el entrenamiento.

Como siempre, el Príncipe William y Kate Middleton se mostraron de lo más agradables y simpáticos, sin embargo, lo que más sorprendió fue la actitud bromista que tanto William como su padre, el Príncipe Carlos, adoptaron frente a todo el público.

“¡Cuando hay cuatro de nosotros es una pesadilla!”, exclamó el Duque de Cambridge, a lo que su padre respondió: “¡Somos demasiados!”.

Dado que padre e hijo se encontraban conviviendo con algunos de los pacientes que se encontraban jugando basquetbol en sillas de ruedas y el Príncipe William nada más no lograba encestar, muchos podríamos interpretar aquella broma como un comentario sin importancia, sin embargo, hubo otros que aseguraron que fue en contra de su hermano y su cuñada, los Duques de Sussex.

Como podrás recordar, la relación entre el Príncipe William y el Príncipe Harry se ha ido deteriorando, por lo que decir que son ‘demasiados’ podría entenderse como sarcasmo ante el hecho de que Meghan y Harry ya no pertenecen ‘legalmente’ a la familia real británica, no obstante, hasta ahora ninguno de los dos ha hecho comentarios al respecto.

