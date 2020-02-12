¿William humilló públicamente a Meghan y Harry con esta indirecta?
Durante su más reciente compromiso, el Príncipe William realizó un comentario que muchos interpretaron como una humillante indirecta en contra del Príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle.
Aunque siempre se mostraron muy solidarios ante las cámaras, mucho se dijo sobre las reacciones de la familia real británica ante la renuncia de Meghan Markle y el Príncipe Harry, pues según rumores, detrás de las paredes del Palacio todos se mostraban inconformes con aquella decisión. No obstante, esto no se hizo evidente hasta el día de ayer, durante el último compromiso real del Príncipe William.
Este pasado martes 11 de febrero, los Duques de Cambridge acudieron junto al Príncipe Carlos y Camilla Parker al Defence Medical Rehabilitation Centre Stanford Hall en Loughborough, un lugar en el que se rehabilita a algunos de los miembros más gravemente heridos de las Fuerzas Armadas británicas y se ayuda a regresar al trabajo a aquellos que han resultado heridos durante el entrenamiento.
Today The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, together with The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited the Defence Medical Rehabilitation Centre, to meet patients and staff. DMRC Stanford Hall rehabilitates some of the most seriously injured members of the British Armed Forces, whilst also helping to return those who have been injured in the course of training to work. Facilities at the centre includes gyms, swimming and hydrotherapy pools, alongside social spaces and places for relaxation. DMRC Stanford Hall is part of the Defence and National Rehabilitation Centre (DNRC) programme, which was spearheaded by the late Duke of Westminster to provide 21st century clinical rehabilitation for the Armed Forces and the Nation on the Stanford Hall estate — In 2018 The Duke of Cambridge attended a special ceremony as the Defence facility was handed over to the nation by the current The Duke of Westminster. Photos © PA
Como siempre, el Príncipe William y Kate Middleton se mostraron de lo más agradables y simpáticos, sin embargo, lo que más sorprendió fue la actitud bromista que tanto William como su padre, el Príncipe Carlos, adoptaron frente a todo el público.
“¡Cuando hay cuatro de nosotros es una pesadilla!”, exclamó el Duque de Cambridge, a lo que su padre respondió: “¡Somos demasiados!”.
Dado que padre e hijo se encontraban conviviendo con algunos de los pacientes que se encontraban jugando basquetbol en sillas de ruedas y el Príncipe William nada más no lograba encestar, muchos podríamos interpretar aquella broma como un comentario sin importancia, sin embargo, hubo otros que aseguraron que fue en contra de su hermano y su cuñada, los Duques de Sussex.
Te puede interesar: Kate Middleton es besada por un hombre frente a William
Sixth time lucky �� The Duke of Cambridge scores in Wheelchair Basketball (with a little help from The Prince of Wales!) during a visit to the Defence Medical Rehabilitation Centre today. Together with The Duchess of Cornwall and The Duchess of Cambridge, they met patients and staff at DMRC Stanford Hall, which rehabilitates some of the most seriously injured members of the Armed Forces, whilst also helping to return those who have been injured in the course of training to work. It’s not all about physical rehabilitation though — supporting the mental health of patients is also a key part of the recovery process, with several patients at centre using gardening as a form of therapy, and in the workshop woodworking and other practical skills helped people gain more confidence and learn new skills.
Como podrás recordar, la relación entre el Príncipe William y el Príncipe Harry se ha ido deteriorando, por lo que decir que son ‘demasiados’ podría entenderse como sarcasmo ante el hecho de que Meghan y Harry ya no pertenecen ‘legalmente’ a la familia real británica, no obstante, hasta ahora ninguno de los dos ha hecho comentarios al respecto.
Síguenos en instagram y entérate de las noticias trend de la semana.
¡Faltan sólo dos días para el 14 de febrero! ¿Ya tienes plan para este Día del Amor y la Amistad? Descubre cual será tu suerte en San Valentín, según tu mes de nacimiento y último dígito de celular . . . . #14defebrero #diadesanvalentin #sanvalentinesday #diadelamorylaamistad #lovequotes #dateloveforever❤ #lovedate #youaremyvalentine #citadeamor #foreveralone��
Comentarios