Verano 2020: Outfits en animal print que son perfectos para esta estación

I’ve got my Aladdin slippers on (the husbands wise sartorial words not mine!!) though I’ve opened the shutters and seen it’s raining so I may have to change to trainers��..I have a list of jobs as long as my arm and builders coming back to frantically finish the paintwork before the carpet is laid tomorrow morning! Argh! Why does our school not break up tomorrow like everyone else ������ I feel like life is some sort of crazy hamster wheel and I want to get off it now!!! On a random the @childsfarm is lovely and soothing but the eczema is still raging even with steroid use �� 8 days and counting and hopefully it’ll go when I stop stressing! X . . . . . Tee @fwp_by_rae curr/gift Skirt @fandfclothing gift Shoes @newlook curr/gift Bag Thai market last year #Mumslife #mumstyle #styleover40 #mumuniform #mylooktoday #todayiwore #petitestyle #dresslikeamum #whatmamawore #realmumstyle #asseenonme #stylish40s #mystylediary #cronxqueen #mystyletoday #basketbag #zebraskirt #over40fashion #40plusstyle #everydaystyle #stealmystyle40

A post shared by Abi �� (@stealmystyle40) on Jul 17, 2019 at 11:43pm PDT