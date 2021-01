Una dieta rica en vitaminas C y E podría reducir el riesgo de contraer Parkinson

Interesting: A study of "the Swedish National March Cohort" (44K men & women; 18–94yrs; followed 1997-2016) suggests dietary vitamin E & C intake might be inversely associated with the risk of #Parkinsons; No association found with beta-carotene or NEAChttps://t.co/gQS2xB9BMH pic.twitter.com/Uv1vLAnSAK