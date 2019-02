Trucos para verte más delgada a la hora de vestir.

✨��So grateful to see the premiere of @dumplin.movie but also grateful that Julie’s book has been brought to life and will inspire and encourage so many people to embrace themselves and see their own unique powers. Hope you all find time to watch it and really take in the empowering message and allow it to remind you how damn special and amazing you are✨❤️�� Styled by @scotlouie Hair and makeup @sashaglasser Vegan leather suit @asos_us Shirt @houseofcb . #redcarpet #dumplin #glam #purple

A post shared by i s k r a (@iskra) on Dec 7, 2018 at 3:41pm PST