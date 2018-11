Tips para controlar tu cabello aún en temporada de lluvias

@sarahangius shows us how to achieve that perfect blowout, fit for the runway... or a night vegging on the couch. ����‍♀️ You do you boo. �� "Roll up your sleeves for this on���� The big sized brush will give the hair volume and bounce. Rotating the brush fast will give you a smooth and glossy shine��" Products used: @Moroccanoil - Treatment @OliviaGardenint - Ceramic+Ion Jumbo Thermal Brush ・・・ ✨Find everything you need to create show-stopping looks on #LoxaBeauty where we're connecting you to the world of pro beauty! ✨ ・・・ Hey Stylists �� Are you ready to Super Size your commissions? From now until 2/28/18 you can earn an extra $3 for every super sized item purchased by your clients. ・ ・ ・ ・ #repost #sarahangius #moroccanoil #moroccanoiltreatment #hairtreatment #oliviagarden #oliviagardenint #ceramicion #jumbohairbrush #jumboroundbrush #blowout #hairblowout #victoriasecrethair #bighair #bigbeautifulhair #straighthair #hairstyleinspo #supersizecommission #supersizesavings

A post shared by Loxa Beauty (@loxabeauty) on Jan 25, 2018 at 9:00am PST