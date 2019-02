Sororidad y feminismo, eso exige Dior en la Semana de la Moda de París

'Sisterhood is Global': With the opening look at the Dior Autumn-Winter 2019-2020 show, #MariaGraziaChiuri let one of the House's favorite models, @SelenaForrest, set the tone. Echoing the 'We Should All Be Feminists' t-shirt for Spring-Summer 2017 (Maria Grazia Chiuri's first show for Dior), this new t-shirt bears the title of a bestseller by the American feminist author Robin Morgan. ⁣ #SisterhoodIsGlobal #DiorAW19⁣

A post shared by Dior Official (@dior) on Feb 27, 2019 at 4:01am PST