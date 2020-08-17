Significado de las cartas del Tarot “EL JUICIO”
En el tarot, la carta “EL JUICIO” posee algunos significados dependiendo de cómo sea tirada la carta, revela algunas cosas de la vida.
Las cartas del tarot en cada tirada pueden variar su significado, pese a ello, te revelarán algunas cuestiones en cuando al amor, dinero y trabajo, pero depende de la posición en la que salgan, por ello, hoy te diremos todos los datos relacionados con “EL JUICIO”, ¿ya conoces esta carta?
Descripción de la carta “EL JUICIO”
Está anunciando el Juicio Final. El destello de los rayos alcanza a toda la tierra, lo que significa que todos tienen que rendir cuentas. El ángel viene a rendir cuentas sobre los aspectos terrenales.
El féretro que está entre las personas representa el lugar donde vamos a enterrar todos nuestros pecados. El hecho de que las personas estén desnudas, representa que no se puede esconder la verdad, que todo está en tela de juicio. Los personajes están representados por una joven, una anciana y un hombre joven y fuerte que sale del féretro.
¿Qué significa la carta “EL JUICIO”?
Esta carta viene representada por la figura del arcángel San Gabriel alado. Está rodeado de una nube y los rayos del sol, que iluminan la tierra, donde se encuentran 3 personas desnudas.
Relación con la numerología
En numerología representa al número 20: Que es renovación, la verdad, la buena salud, la fe.
¿Qué representa esta carta?
El Juicio Final, la hora de diferenciar lo material de lo espiritual. Es la hora del triunfo o del cambio de camino sobre unas nuevas bases positivas. Momento de cambio, de renovación, de reconciliación, aclaración de situaciones, renovación de viejos proyectos.
¿Qué significa “EL JUICIO” al derecho?
- Amor
Aparecerá una nueva relación, presagia buenos momentos con su pareja, reconciliación si estaban peleados, reencuentro con amigos del pasado y recomenzar con él una nueva relación.
- Salud
Tenga cuidado con sus articulaciones, puede tener problemas con ellas.
- Trabajo
Aconseja ser discreto y prudente con sus compañeros y con sus superiores, es mejor que no enjuicie a nadie.
- Dinero
Buena suerte en el juego y la lotería, pero los premios no serán de mucha cuantía.
¿Qué significa “EL JUICIO” invertido?
- Amor
Malos momentos en la vida sentimental. No es momento para empezar una nueva relación, aléjese; o encontrará a alguien que merece la pena, pero que es tan distinto a ustedes que le obligará a replantearse todo.
- Salud
Recomienda un chequeo, cuidarse el cuerpo y la salud, ya que si no se cuida más adelante tendrá problemas de salud.
- Trabajo
Es de muy mal presagio, dependerá de las cartas que le acompañan: puede ser despido, puede ser hacerse valer para que reconozcan su valía, lo que no le eximirá de pasar muy malos momentos.
- Dinero
Puede que se compre una casa o si no, es un momento en el que será importante para usted ahorrar.
Esta carta del tarot, significa que el juicio se aplicará de una forma positiva, pero indiscriminada a todo el mundo y el resultado hará que las personas resurjan más reforzados y renovados.
