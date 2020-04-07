Rutinas de ejercicio fáciles que te harán bajar de peso sin mucho esfuerzo
Te recomendamos algunas rutinas de ejercicio muy fáciles de poner en práctica, para bajar de peso, ¡actívate!
Si estás trabajando desde casa y quieres activarte, lo ideal es que comiences a ejercitarte, pues, así mantendrás tu talla a raya y sobre todo, te sentirás de mejor humor, recuerda que, pasar todo el día sentada o simplemente acostada, también, podría estresar tu cuerpo, así que, te compartimos algunas rutinas de ejercicio que te serán súper útiles, particularmente si no eres muy fan de hacer deporte y quieres bajar de peso con facilidad.
Abdomen bajo perfecto desde casa
El primer ejercicio para que tengas un abdomen plano es sentarte en el suelo con una torre de cuatro libros que pondrás justo a la alturas de tus pies, luego, apoyándote con los brazos y estirando las piernas, ve pasando una tras otras sobre los libros, trata de no doblarlas al hacerlo, esto te ayudar a trabajar la parte baja de esta parte de tu cuerpo, haz de 8 a 10 repeticiones.
⭐️ ABS AT HOME Be sure to LIKE �� & SAVE ❗️ for later! RAINBOW CANDY BCAA @WOMENSBEST ive been keeping my routine the same throughout this time! Pre workout before I train in Tropical Ice and BCAA during my workout and finally Fit Whey Protein in Fudge Brownie after! METHOD: ALL YOU NEED IS A CHAIR. 1️⃣In & Outs: 20 Reps 3 Sets 2️⃣Reverse Mountain Climbers: 30 Reps 3 Sets 3️⃣Ups & Downs: 20 Reps 3 Sets 4️⃣Sit Ups: 20 Reps 3 Sets SONG: Juicy by Darkoo ft Hardy Capris
Abdomen superior, medio e inferior en forma
Sentada en el suelo bocarriba eleva doble y eleva tus piernas en un ángulo que llegue a los 90°, mientras lo haces, toma con tu manos un libro y llevalo al mismo tiempo hacia tus piernas, haz de 8 a 10 repeticiones.
Piernas fuertes y hermosas
Solo necesitas colocarte como si fueras a realizar una sentadilla y levántate lanzando una patada hacia atrás, hazlo con cuidado, y en las dos piernas, repite de 10 a 8 ocasiones.
⭐️ AT HOME LEGS WITH A TEA TOWEL Be sure to LIKE �� & SAVE ❗️ for later! Dont beat it until you try it. Plus youre cleaning your floor whilst burning your quads, booty and hamstring so dont ya say I never did anything for ya! BUT in all honesty this KILLED! im not even exaggerating my legs were burning so defo give it a good go BRAND NEW WORKOUTS will be going live on the @toneandsculptapp TOMORROW CHALLENGES / TARGET AREAS / 15 MINUTE FULL BODY WORKOUTS AND MORE! I am truly listening to you all. You come first. If you have carpet at home dont worry more workouts to come tomorrow! METHOD: 1️⃣ LATERAL SQUAT 2️⃣ HAMSTRING CURLS 3️⃣ REVERSE LUNGE 4️⃣ SEMI CIRCLES 5️⃣ CURTSY LUNGES ALL: 12 reps 3 sets Hope this helps and I’m forever proud of you and us familia �� #athomeworkouts #homeworkouts #toneandsculpt
Ejercita todo tu cuerpo
Haz una plancha escalona asistida, y estando en cuadrupedia, inclina tu cuerpo suavemente hacia el frente, y haz flexiones con tus brazos alternando cada uno, haz de 8 a 10 repeticiones.
⭐️ 28 MINUTE FULL BODY WORKOUT Be sure to LIKE �� & SAVE ❗️ for later! LIVE WORKOUT YESTERDAY WAS INTENSE! So proud of every single person who smashed it. Here is a new workout from the SCULPT IT AT HOME program launching on the @toneandsculptapp. METHOD: CIRCUIT 1: 5 MINUTES. 1️⃣ LATERAL SQUAT RAISE: 12 Reps each leg. 2️⃣ BICEP CURL SQUAT: 15 Reps. 3️⃣ SIDE TO SIDE JUMPING SQUATS: 15 Reps. 2 MINUTES REST. CIRCUIT 2: 5 MINUTES. 1️⃣ PLANK ROWS: 12 Reps each arm. 2️⃣ 180 SQUAT JUMPS: 15 Reps. 3️⃣ PUSH UP BURPEE: 12 Reps. Repeat circuit 1 again and circuit 2. KILLER WORKOUT!!! Song: DONT RUSH by Young T & Bugsey #toneandsculpt #homeworkout #fullbodyworkout
Con información de Soy Carmín.
