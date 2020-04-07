Secciones
Rutinas de ejercicio fáciles que te harán bajar de peso sin mucho esfuerzo. Foto 1: eltiempo.com
Rutinas de ejercicio fáciles que te harán bajar de peso sin mucho esfuerzo

Te recomendamos algunas rutinas de ejercicio muy fáciles de poner en práctica, para bajar de peso, ¡actívate!

Si estás trabajando desde casa y quieres activarte, lo ideal es que comiences a ejercitarte, pues, así mantendrás tu talla a raya y sobre todo, te sentirás de mejor humor, recuerda que, pasar todo el día sentada o simplemente acostada, también, podría estresar tu cuerpo, así que, te compartimos algunas rutinas de ejercicio que te serán súper útiles, particularmente si no eres muy fan de hacer deporte y quieres bajar de peso con facilidad.

Rutinas de ejercicio fáciles que te harán bajar de peso sin mucho esfuerzo. Foto 2: Ideas Mercado Libre.
Abdomen bajo perfecto desde casa

El primer ejercicio para que tengas un abdomen plano es sentarte en el suelo con una torre de cuatro libros que pondrás justo a la alturas de tus pies, luego, apoyándote con los brazos y estirando las piernas, ve pasando una tras otras sobre los libros, trata de no doblarlas al hacerlo, esto te ayudar a trabajar la parte baja de esta parte de tu cuerpo, haz de 8 a 10 repeticiones.

Abdomen superior, medio e inferior en forma

Sentada en el suelo bocarriba eleva doble y eleva tus piernas en un ángulo que llegue a los 90°, mientras lo haces, toma con tu manos un libro y llevalo al mismo tiempo hacia tus piernas, haz de 8 a 10 repeticiones.

Piernas fuertes y hermosas

Solo necesitas colocarte como si fueras a realizar una sentadilla y levántate lanzando una patada  hacia atrás, hazlo con cuidado, y en las dos piernas, repite de 10 a 8 ocasiones.

Ejercita todo tu cuerpo

Haz una plancha escalona asistida, y estando en cuadrupedia, inclina tu cuerpo suavemente hacia el frente, y haz flexiones con tus brazos alternando cada uno, haz de 8 a 10 repeticiones.

Con información de Soy Carmín.

