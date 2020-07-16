Rutinas de ejercicio: Influencers latinos del fitness que ¡debes seguir!
Te presentamos a 6 influencers fitness de instagram que serán tu inspiración para hacer una rutina de ejercicio
La industria del fitness y el bienestar está realmente encalada, lo que significa que a menudo se pasan por alto a los talentosos influencers del fitness Latino, por eso te presentamos a 6 inspiraciones para llevar a cabo tus rutinas de ejercicio.
Influencers del Fitness
- Melissa Alcantara
La entrenadora en línea con sede en Los Ángeles y entrenadora personal certificado para clientes como Kim Kardashian también es un legítimo campeón de culturismo. En su página encontrarás ejercicios con bombas, lindas fotos de su hija y videos casuales de Alcántara en una bicicleta de spinning en traje de baño.
- Robin Arzón
BOX BREATHING ✨ is one of my daily wellness practices. I usually do this right when I wake up and during breaks throughout my day. Your body already knows how to do this, but sometimes we need a reminder to bring awareness back to our breath. Intentional breathing is the simplest way to re-center yourself and calm your nervous system. Here’s how. ⬇️ Sit upright in a comfortable, stress-free environment. Keep shoulders back and close your eyes if you prefer. That will help you focus on your breathing even more. 1. Slowly exhale through your mouth, getting all the oxygen out of your lungs. 2. Slowly and deeply inhale through your nose for 4 counts. 3. Hold your breath in for another count of 4. 3. Slowly exhale through your mouth for 4 counts. 4. Hold your breath in again for 4 counts and repeat the process. What are some of your daily wellness practices, Fam? Comment below! ����
Es posible que conozca a Robin por sus ejercicios de Pelotón, pero el entrenador es en realidad el vicepresidente de la compañía y el instructor principal. Entre selfies sonrientes y consejos de entrenamiento, Arzón derrama consejos de meditación y manifestación para ayudarlo a alcanzar sus objetivos. También es ex abogada y autora de Shut Up & Run.
- Massy Arias
La reina de la aptitud física de IG con más de 2.7 millones de suscriptores, Massy tiene una historia increíblemente inspiradora. Después de luchar contra la depresión, descubrió que hacer ejercicio era su mejor potenciador del estado de ánimo. Sus divertidos ejercicios te harán olvidar cuánto temes ir al gimnasio.
- Lyzabeth Lopez
Primero, el botín de López es un sueño, por lo que tiene sentido que ella sea la creadora del entrenamiento de reloj de arena , que creó para desarrollar músculo en los mejores lugares.
I’ve noticed with many of us still quarantined.. the park has become the new gym/lounge/night club �� There’s a ton of people bringing resistance bands to the park, which is a fun idea (quarantine it not)����☀️..so, I thought I’d share a few of my fave resistance band exercises that you can do at the park from my TWL APP. (Click my challenge in bio to try it). Enjoy �� Pls LIKE & SAVE to show LOVE ����❤️xoxo . . . . . #resistancebands #homeworkout #homeworkouts #parkworkouts #resistancebandtraining #resistancebandsworkouts #workoutsforwomenbywomen #exercise #exercises #fitness #motivation #happy #musclegirls #workoutathome #workoutideas #lyzabethlopez #quarantinelife #quarantineworkout
- Chady Dunmore
Decir que esta madre es una campeona es quedarse corto. Su actitud de "no excusa" es una de las principales razones para seguirla, la otra es su lindo equipo de entrenamiento.
These 2 things are SIMULTANEOUSLY true : 1. Bad people can and do improve themselves and deserve to have the ability to do so. 2. Even if a person improves, people who they’ve hurt are not required to forgive them or give them another chance to be in their lives ����♀️ ——————— My favorite leggings- heart booty because of the pockets and stitching ������. Code: CHADYFIT To save you. Dm if you need help with sizing.
- Michelle Lewin
Lewin ha estado produciendo toneladas de videos de ejercicios en casa en su página. E incluso si no somos fanáticos del entrenamiento de la cintura, ¡sus ejercicios son increíbles!
Let's keep this going, girls! Nothing won’t stop us: health means life. So there’s no quitting. -You are my priority so I’ll keep kicking your butt weather you want it or not��✌�� A huge amount of you have allready done my 60 day home workout plan in the app Fitplan (link to download the app in my bio, Spanish and English), so I'll do my best now to keep this going right here. I think that's the best option for now. Sounds ok for you ladies? Great! Let's do this: Here’s a circuit for you to do (4-5 rounds), or as routine (4-5 sets). Anyhow you choose to do it, this is the amount if repetitions: 1️⃣40 jumps 2️⃣20 repetitions per side 3️⃣20 repetitions per side 4️⃣8 repetitions 5️⃣6 repetitions 6️⃣15-20 repetitions Yeeeeees!!!! That’s the spirit! Keep it up now, and keep posting your workouts (with me tagged so I can see them) ��Wearing @one0one_101 ��
