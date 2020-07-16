Secciones
Influencers latinos del Fitness. Foto: 20 Minutos
Rutinas de ejercicio: Influencers latinos del fitness que ¡debes seguir!

Te presentamos a 6 influencers fitness de instagram que serán tu inspiración para hacer una rutina de ejercicio

por LaVerdad

La industria del fitness y el bienestar está realmente encalada, lo que significa que a menudo se pasan por alto a los talentosos influencers del fitness Latino, por eso te presentamos a 6 inspiraciones para llevar a cabo tus rutinas de ejercicio.

Influencers del Fitness

  • Melissa Alcantara

La entrenadora en línea con sede en Los Ángeles y entrenadora personal certificado para clientes como Kim Kardashian también es un legítimo campeón de culturismo. En su página encontrarás ejercicios con bombas, lindas fotos de su hija y videos casuales de Alcántara en una bicicleta de spinning en traje de baño.

  • Robin Arzón

Es posible que conozca a Robin por sus ejercicios de Pelotón, pero el entrenador es en realidad el vicepresidente de la compañía y el instructor principal. Entre selfies sonrientes y consejos de entrenamiento, Arzón derrama consejos de meditación y manifestación para ayudarlo a alcanzar sus objetivos. También es ex abogada y autora de Shut Up & Run.

  • Massy Arias

La reina de la aptitud física de IG con más de 2.7 millones de suscriptores, Massy tiene una historia increíblemente inspiradora. Después de luchar contra la depresión, descubrió que hacer ejercicio era su mejor potenciador del estado de ánimo. Sus divertidos ejercicios te harán olvidar cuánto temes ir al gimnasio.

  • Lyzabeth Lopez

Primero, el botín de López es un sueño, por lo que tiene sentido que ella sea la creadora del entrenamiento de reloj de arena , que creó para desarrollar músculo en los mejores lugares.

  • Chady Dunmore

Decir que esta madre es una campeona es quedarse corto. Su actitud de "no excusa" es una de las principales razones para seguirla, la otra es su lindo equipo de entrenamiento.

  • Michelle Lewin

Lewin ha estado produciendo toneladas de videos de ejercicios en casa en su página. E incluso si no somos fanáticos del entrenamiento de la cintura, ¡sus ejercicios son increíbles!

