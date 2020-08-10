Rumores dicen que la reina Isabel II podría abdicar

Distintas fuentes rumoran que podría abdicar al trono la reina Isabel II. Foto: bigbangnews

Desde el año pasado, en la víspera de su cumpleaños 94, comenzaron a surgir rumores de que la reina Isabel II habría comenzado a ceder algunos poderes a su hijo, Carlos de Gales, quien es el siguiente en la línea de sucesión al trono de la realeza.

Pese a que portavoces del palacio de Buckingham han desmentido estas suposiciones, se ha vuelto a asegurar que la monarca está lista para dimitir, ahora más que nunca cuando la crisis sanitaria por el nuevo coronavirus la ha mantenido alejada de sus deberes reales.

Tras la crisis por el nuevo coronavirus que azotó a Reino Unido, los rumores de una posible abdicación de la reina Isabel II vuelven a sonar con mucha fuerza.

El documental

De acuerdo con declaraciones para el documental "The Queen and Charles - Mother and Son", la periodista Angela Levin confesó que hay rumores de que la Reina dimitirá de sus funciones cuando tenga 95 años, tal y como lo hizo su esposo, el príncipe Felipe.

Según informó el diario "Express", Carlos se convertiría en príncipe regente, pero no llevará el título de rey. Y agregó que si la monarca es incapaz de cumplir con sus deberes, entonces el heredero puede hacerse cargo y hacer todas las tareas que la monarca no puede hacer.

Unas de las razones que han vuelto a desempolvar estas suposiciones es la pandemia por COVID-19, que ha mantenido a la Reina alejada de sus deberes reales y confinada en el castillo de Windsor, al lado del duque de Edimburgo. Sin embargo, otros se han manifestado en contra de esta idea, pues alegan que la monarca está en perfecto estado de salud y que, además, cuando asumió el cargo a sus 21 años, dijo que toda su vida la dedicaría al servicio de sus naciones.

TE PUEDE INTERESAR:Secretos que unieron las bodas de la Reina Isabel II y la princesa Beatriz

Anne Whitelock, historiadora de la realeza señala que la Reina sería muy sensible a los costos personales que han causado estas crisis y finaliza diciendo que tiene un sentido del deber y la necesidad de superar en última instancia las dificultades y las emociones personales.