Rumores dicen que la reina Isabel II podría abdicar
La reina Isabel II, tras cumplir 94 años el pasado abril, se atenúan los rumores de su posible abdicación a la corona de la realeza a sus 95 años como su esposo.
Desde el año pasado, en la víspera de su cumpleaños 94, comenzaron a surgir rumores de que la reina Isabel II habría comenzado a ceder algunos poderes a su hijo, Carlos de Gales, quien es el siguiente en la línea de sucesión al trono de la realeza.
Pese a que portavoces del palacio de Buckingham han desmentido estas suposiciones, se ha vuelto a asegurar que la monarca está lista para dimitir, ahora más que nunca cuando la crisis sanitaria por el nuevo coronavirus la ha mantenido alejada de sus deberes reales.
Tras la crisis por el nuevo coronavirus que azotó a Reino Unido, los rumores de una posible abdicación de la reina Isabel II vuelven a sonar con mucha fuerza.
El documental
De acuerdo con declaraciones para el documental "The Queen and Charles - Mother and Son", la periodista Angela Levin confesó que hay rumores de que la Reina dimitirá de sus funciones cuando tenga 95 años, tal y como lo hizo su esposo, el príncipe Felipe.
Según informó el diario "Express", Carlos se convertiría en príncipe regente, pero no llevará el título de rey. Y agregó que si la monarca es incapaz de cumplir con sus deberes, entonces el heredero puede hacerse cargo y hacer todas las tareas que la monarca no puede hacer.
‘I remember lines of unknown people linking arms and walking down Whitehall, all of us just swept along on a tide of happiness and relief.’ . The Queen – then Princess Elizabeth – was 19 years old on VE Day. More than 30 years later, she recorded her memories for a unique BBC Broadcast. Here, she describes her experience of the day when she joined the jubilant crowds in central London, attempting to stay anonymous by pulling her cap down over her eyes. . #veday75
Unas de las razones que han vuelto a desempolvar estas suposiciones es la pandemia por COVID-19, que ha mantenido a la Reina alejada de sus deberes reales y confinada en el castillo de Windsor, al lado del duque de Edimburgo. Sin embargo, otros se han manifestado en contra de esta idea, pues alegan que la monarca está en perfecto estado de salud y que, además, cuando asumió el cargo a sus 21 años, dijo que toda su vida la dedicaría al servicio de sus naciones.
✝️ �� The Queen today received the oath of allegiance from the newly-appointed Archbishop of York during a video call. . The Archbishop paid “homage” to Her Majesty, which dates back to the reign of Elizabeth I - with today marking the first time homage has been paid virtually. . ➡️ �� Normally, new Bishops pay homage and give their oath to Her Majesty in person - a formal acknowledgement of their allegiance to the Sovereign, as Defender of the Faith and Supreme Governor of Church of England. The Queen is pictured with the Archbishop of Canterbury on his appointment in 2013. . Paying homage also helps to mark milestones throughout a monarch’s reign. The Queen is shown here at the Coronation, as the Bishops swore to be “faithful and true” to the new Sovereign. . As Head of the Nation and Head of the Commonwealth, Her Majesty acknowledges and celebrates religious diversity and tolerance.
TE PUEDE INTERESAR:Secretos que unieron las bodas de la Reina Isabel II y la princesa Beatriz
Anne Whitelock, historiadora de la realeza señala que la Reina sería muy sensible a los costos personales que han causado estas crisis y finaliza diciendo que tiene un sentido del deber y la necesidad de superar en última instancia las dificultades y las emociones personales.
Thank you for your messages today, on The Queen’s 94th birthday. In this private footage from the @royalcollectiontrust, we see The Queen (then Princess Elizabeth) playing with her family, including her younger sister Princess Margaret. Head of the Commonwealth, Head of the Armed Forces, Head of State in 16 countries and the longest reigning Monarch in British History. Wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Happy birthday, Your Majesty! To those of you also celebrating your birthdays today at home, with or without your loved ones - we send you many happy returns. Visit our highlight to learn more about The Queen’s childhood.
Comentarios