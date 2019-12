Príncipe Andrés, involucrado ahora en CORRUPCIÓN y paraísos fiscales

A new official portrait of The Duke of York as Colonel of the @grenadier.guards has been released today. Painted from life in the Octagon Room at Windsor Castle by portraitist @harrietpattinsonart, the portrait features HRH wearing the Frock Coat Uniform of the Grenadiers Guards. The Duke was appointed Colonel of Grenadier Guards in 2017, taking over from his father, The Duke of Edinburgh, who had held the role since 1975. The Queen is the Regiment’s Colonel-in-Chief.

