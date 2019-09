¿Por qué Meghan no lleva su anillo de compromiso en África?

Ladies who launch! This afternoon in the Woodstock district of Cape Town, The Duchess of Sussex joined inspiring female entrepreneurs who shared their passion for ideas, technology and making a positive social impact. Each of the women shared amazing stories of how they started in business, the journey they’ve been on - successes and struggles - but also their ambitions for the future. Female empowerment and championing women’s rights is a key focus for The Duchess. By taking small actions we can make a big difference. Thank you to the inspiring women The Duchess met today, who are setting this example every day through their dedication and determination. #RoyalVisitSouthAfrica Photo ©️ PA images / Sussex Royal

Una publicación compartida de The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) el 25 Sep, 2019 a las 6:02 PDT