Por qué Kate Middleton nunca podrá deshacerse de la AMANTE de William

The Queen, accompanied by The Prince of Wales, opened a new session of Parliament this morning, in a ceremony known as the State Opening of Parliament. The State Opening brings together all three parts of Parliament: the House of Commons, the House of Lords, and the Monarch. Before either House can proceed to public business, The Queen officially opens Parliament by addressing both Houses in The Queen’s Speech. The #QueensSpeech is drafted by the Government and outlines future plans and legislation for the year ahead.

A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) on Dec 19, 2019 at 5:28am PST