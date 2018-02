París Fashion Week 2018 apertura con Jacquemus

LE SOUK, L’HIVER 2018 I OFTEN LEAVE FOR MOROCCO AFTER A SHOW. I RIDE MY MOTORBIKE. I RIDE SO MUCH THAT AT THE END OF THE DAY, MY SHIRTS SMELL LIKE GAS. THIS WINTER, I GOT LOST IN THE SOUKS ONCE AGAIN, WITH JUST ONE THING ON MY MIND : I WANT TO MAKE IT MY NEXT SUMMER COLLECTION. I CAME BACK TO PARIS AND MADE MY WINTER OF IT; MY WINTER COLLECTION. NOT WASTING ANYMORE TIME, MY WARM WINTER. SEE YOU TONIGHT FOR ALSO A SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT. LOVE

