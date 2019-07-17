Olvida a Meghan, ahora es Harry quien rompe los protocolos de etiqueta
De acuerdo con el experto en etiqueta y moda masculina, William Hanson, el Príncipe Harry no eligió el vestuario correcto para su aparición en la premiere de “El Rey León”.
Hace dos días vimos a Meghan Markle y el Príncipe Harry muy guapos y elegantes en la premiere de “El Rey León” en el teatro Odeon de Londres, y aunque parecía que ambos lucían muy ad hoc con la situación, un experto en etiqueta ha criticado la elección del Duque de Sussex.
This evening, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended #TheLionKing European premiere in London at the Odeon Theatre. In celebration of the film’s release, The Walt Disney Company announced #ProtectThePride, a global conservation campaign to support efforts protecting the rapidly diminishing lion population across Africa. As a part of their commitment to this cause, Disney also made a donation to The Duke of Sussex’s upcoming environment & community initiative which will be formally announced this autumn. The Duke and Duchess are committed to advancing conservation efforts across Africa and around the world, and working with communities to ensure a sustainable future for the planet. This evening Their Royal Highnesses had the pleasure of meeting the cast and creative team behind the film, as well as supporters of @africanparksnetwork, of which The Duke is President. Photo credit: PA images / Getty images - Chris Jackson
"¿Estamos de acuerdo en que el moño del príncipe Harry esta noche en #lionkingpremiere se ve un poco 'listo para usar'?”, escribió el experto en moda masculina, William Hanson, en su cuenta de twitter.
Do we agree that Prince Harry’s bowtie this evening at #lionkingpremiere looks a bit ‘ready made’? �� pic.twitter.com/bYZBY7x0Hl— William Hanson (@williamhanson) 14 de julio de 2019
El experto en etiqueta británico de 29 años es tutor de la consultora internacional de protocolo y hospitalidad “The English Manner”, y comenta sobre temas relacionados con la etiqueta y la civilidad para los medios internacionales, por lo que no dudó en criticar la corbata “confeccionada” que utilizó el Príncipe.
Asimismo, agregó que ni siquiera había elegido la camisa de vestir adecuada para la ocasión: “Dios, y como un amigo cercano a señalado - correctamente - ¡esa ni siquiera es una camisa para vestir!”.
Golly. And as a close friend has just pointed out - correctly - that isn’t even an dress shirt!— William Hanson (@williamhanson) 14 de julio de 2019
Esta se suma a la lista de críticas recibidas por Harry durante las últimas semanas, pues durante el bautizo de Archie fue duramente criticado por haber elegido un par de zapatos desaliñados y una corbata larga para la ocasión.
This morning, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was christened in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle at an intimate service officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so happy to share the joy of this day with members of the public who have been incredibly supportive since the birth of their son. They thank you for your kindness in welcoming their first born and celebrating this special moment. Their Royal Highnesses feel fortunate to have enjoyed this day with family and the godparents of Archie. Their son, Archie, was baptised wearing the handmade replica of the royal christening gown which has been worn by royal infants for the last 11 years. The original Royal Christening Robe, made of fine Honiton lace lined with white satin, was commissioned by Queen Victoria in 1841 and first worn by her eldest daughter. It was subsequently worn for generations of Royal christenings, including The Queen, her children and her grandchildren until 2004, when The Queen commissioned this handmade replica, in order for the fragile historic outfit to be preserved, and for the tradition to continue. Photo credit: Chris Allerton ©️SussexRoyal
No sabemos a qué se deberá su mala elección para este evento, tal vez su personal de vestuario esté de vacaciones, pero en eventos pasados como el estreno mundial de James Bond “Spectre” en el Royal Albert Hall en 2015, o la fiesta de su boda en Frogmore House en 2018, el Duque de Sussex sí optó por corbatas más tradicionales con apariencias “menos perfectas”.
Por último, cabe señalar que aunque el crítico no estuvo conforme con el vestuario del Príncipe Harry, sí reconoció que lució mil veces mejor que Pharrell Williams: “Pero le daré esto al Príncipe Harry, comparado con lo que Pharrell Williams lleva esta noche, Harry es básicamente Beau Brummell”.
