Olvida a Meghan, ahora es Harry quien rompe los protocolos de etiqueta
De acuerdo con el experto en etiqueta y moda masculina, William Hanson, el Príncipe Harry no eligió el vestuario correcto para su aparición en la premiere de “El Rey León”.

por LaVerdad

Hace dos días vimos a Meghan Markle y el Príncipe Harry muy guapos y elegantes en la premiere de “El Rey León” en el teatro Odeon de Londres, y aunque parecía que ambos lucían muy ad hoc con la situación, un experto en etiqueta ha criticado la elección del Duque de Sussex.

"¿Estamos de acuerdo en que el moño del príncipe Harry esta noche en #lionkingpremiere se ve un poco 'listo para usar'?”, escribió el experto en moda masculina, William Hanson, en su cuenta de twitter.

El experto en etiqueta británico de 29 años es tutor de la consultora internacional de protocolo y hospitalidad “The English Manner”, y comenta sobre temas relacionados con la etiqueta y la civilidad para los medios internacionales, por lo que no dudó en criticar la corbata “confeccionada” que utilizó el Príncipe.

Asimismo, agregó que ni siquiera había elegido la camisa de vestir adecuada para la ocasión: “Dios, y como un amigo cercano a señalado - correctamente - ¡esa ni siquiera es una camisa para vestir!”.

Esta se suma a la lista de críticas recibidas por Harry durante las últimas semanas, pues durante el bautizo de Archie fue duramente criticado por haber elegido un par de zapatos desaliñados y una corbata larga para la ocasión.

No sabemos a qué se deberá su mala elección para este evento, tal vez su personal de vestuario esté de vacaciones, pero en eventos pasados como el estreno mundial de James Bond “Spectre” en el Royal Albert Hall en 2015, o la fiesta de su boda en Frogmore House en 2018, el Duque de Sussex sí optó por corbatas más tradicionales con apariencias “menos perfectas”.

Por último, cabe señalar que aunque el crítico no estuvo conforme con el vestuario del Príncipe Harry, sí reconoció que lució mil veces mejor que Pharrell Williams: “Pero le daré esto al Príncipe Harry, comparado con lo que Pharrell Williams lleva esta noche, Harry es básicamente Beau Brummell”.

Príncipe Harry, Pharrel Williams y Beau Brummell.
Príncipe Harry, Pharrel Williams y Beau Brummell.

