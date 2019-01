"No somos una pareja homosexual, pero compartimos una hija"

This has been a very crazy and unexpected week for us! �� Thank you for the love and support everyone has shown!! It’s unreal!! I hope our little story inspires others and brings hope to families out there that are co-parenting! I’m unplugging for a little bit, going to embrace the moment. Love y’all!! ��

A post shared by Willie + Rose Photography (@willie.rose.photography) on Jan 23, 2019 at 7:42pm PST