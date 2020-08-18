Michelle Obama crea tendencia y se hace viral con su significativo collar “Vote”
El collar “vote” de Michelle Obama, diseñado por la marca de joyas By Chari, genera gran tendencia en búsquedas, te damos los detalles
La marca de joyas By Chari, propiedad de Black, fue la diseñadora del collar “vote” de Michelle Obama que creó tendencia durante la Convención Nacional Demócrata, te contamos al respecto.
Michelle Obama ha utilizado la moda para enviar mensajes sutiles a lo largo de los años. Su look más reciente fue un poco más sencillo. Obama habló en la Convención Nacional Demócrata digital el lunes por la noche con un collar "Vote" de By Chari, una marca de joyería de propiedad negra. El collar está disponible en diferentes colores y tamaños, a partir de $295.
Collar de Obama se vuelve tendencia
El collar By Chari "Vote" de Michelle Obama fue el término más buscado durante la última hora de la Convención Nacional Demócrata el lunes. Si las búsquedas del collar son indicativas de las tendencias de votación en esta elección, habrá hecho su trabajo. Así fue, según Google Trends.
Búsqueda de mayor tendencia en todos los Estados Unidos de Google en la última hora del evento.
Una vez que la gente se dio cuenta de lo que decía el collar y se identificó en las redes sociales, la gente no tardó en empezar a obsesionarse con él. Un usuario de Twitter tuvo algunas palabras agudas de consejos de recaudación de fondos para la campaña de Biden.
Un representante de la marca de By Chari dijo por medio de correo electrónico: Había creado un collar VOTE para las últimas elecciones y sabía que lo volvería a hacer. Cuando comenzamos nuestro acercamiento, me sentí honrado cuando el estilista de Michelle Obama pidió uno y estoy encantado de que lo esté usando.
Collar “Vote” se usó en pasadas elecciones
Cuando ByChari compartió el collar en 2018, también vino con un mensaje: Rara vez expreso mis opiniones políticas en las redes sociales, pero las mujeres y las personas corren demasiado riesgo para no hacer nuestra parte. Animo a todos a salir a votar mañana. Haz que se escuche tu voz .
Sin embargo, Obama no dejó que su collar hiciera todo lo inspirador. Durante su discurso, en el que llamó a Donald Trump: el presidente equivocado para nuestro país, alentó a los votantes a salir con el mismo entusiasmo que lo hicieron por su esposo durante sus dos elecciones presidenciales.
You all know me by now. You know that I tell you exactly what I’m feeling, and that I’m no fan of politics. But you also know how much I love this country and how much I care about all our children. And right now, I’m deeply troubled by what our kids are witnessing—a nation that’s underperforming not just on matters of policy, but on matters of character. In our hearts, we know that so much of what’s happening is just not right. It’s not who we want to be. And if we want any chance to end the chaos, the division, and the nastiness; if we want to keep alive the possibility of progress on the issues we hold dear, we’ve got to elect @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris like our lives depend on it. Joe Biden is a profoundly decent man, guided by his faith. He knows what it takes to rescue an economy, beat back a pandemic, and lead a country. Kamala Harris is a dedicated public servant who has committed her life to fighting for those who can use a hand up. Together, they will listen. They will tell the truth and trust science. And they will make smart plans and manage a good team. Because Joe Biden has served this nation without ever losing sight of who he is, but even more than that, he’s never lost sight of who we are—all of us. And he will channel that same grit and compassion to pick us up, help us heal, and guide us forward. To everyone who has given so much this summer to awaken our consciences and shout out for justice—I could not be more proud of you. Keep it up. Because progress isn’t an either/or proposition. If we want to move forward, we’ve got to march. We’ve got to kneel. We’ve got to protest. And we’ve got to vote—and make sure everyone we know does, too. So vote early, in-person if you can. Request your mail-in ballots right now—tonight—and send them back immediately, and follow up to make sure they were received. And when Election Day comes, get prepared to wait in line overnight if you have to. Because if we want to be able to look our children in the eye after this election, if we want to realize the progress that we seek, we’ve got to do everything we can to elect Joe Biden as the next President of the United States.
Obama exhortó a la población: Tenemos que votar como lo hicimos en 2008 y 2012. Tenemos que presentarnos con el mismo nivel de pasión y esperanza por Joe Biden. Tenemos que votar temprano, en persona si podemos. Tenemos que solicitar nuestras boletas por correo ahora mismo, esta noche, y enviarlas de regreso de inmediato y hacer un seguimiento para asegurarnos de que se reciban. Y luego, asegúrese de que nuestros amigos y familiares hagan lo mismo.
