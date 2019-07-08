Meghan y Harry planean hacer crecer la familia muy pronto
Aunque Archie tiene apenas dos meses de nacido, Meghan Markle y el Príncipe Harry ya planean hacer crecer la familia, por lo que muy pronto podría haber un nuevo integrante con los Sussex.
Uno podría pensar que los Duques de Sussex ya se han enfrentado a muchos cambios en muy poco tiempo: en primera instancia Meghan se tuvo que adaptar a la familia real, luego la pareja tuvo que adaptarse al matrimonio, a su nueva casa, a su nueva familia, al embarazo y ahora a su nuevo rol como padres primerizos, sin embargo, ambos quieren más y están en busca del nuevo integrante de la familia.
Así es, Meghan Markle y el Príncipe Harry ya están en planes para hacer crecer a su familia, pero no, no hay otro baby Sussex en camino (al menos no por ahora), más bien una pequeña mascota que se convertirá en el nuevo mejor amigo de Archie.
Se dice que Meghan fue quien decidió que era momento de adoptar a un nuevo perrito con el cual el Archie pudiera jugar apenas comience a dar sus primeros gateos, por lo que ya plena comenzar a visitar refugios de animales.
Este nuevo integrante se sumará a las dos mascotas que los Duques ya tienen: Guy, el adorable beagle que vivía con Meghan en Canadá mientras rodaba la serie “Suits”, y un labrador que se incorporó a la familia apenas en septiembre.
"Meghan quiere un perro al que Archie pueda asociar con su infancia. Espera que entre los dos se establezca un vínculo muy fuerte y que compartan un montón de recuerdos", explicó una fuente cercana al periódico The Sun.
Por último, cabe destacar que la idea de adopción no es algo que nos resulte extraño, pues sabemos que Meghan es una decidida defensora de los animales, incluso desde antes de incorporarse a la familia real, y actualmente es patrona de una organización en el norte de Londres, que se encarga de rescatar a mascotas abandonadas por sus familias, The Mayhew.
