Secciones
Meghan y Harry desesperados porque su bebé tiene la
Estilo y Vida

Meghan y Harry desesperados porque su bebé tiene la "batalla perdida"

Meghan Markle y el Príncipe Harry están desesperados pues aunque Archie tiene tan sólo 2 meses, el destino ya dictó sentencia y expertos aseguran que tiene la “batalla perdida”.

por LaVerdad

Meghan y Harry desesperados porque su bebé tiene la

Meghan y Harry desesperados porque su bebé tiene la "batalla perdida"

Meghan Markle y el Príncipe Harry no podrían estar más encantados con el pequeño Archie, sin embargo, están muy preocupados por lo que le espera en el futuro, pues aún cuando declinaron otorgarle el título de Alteza Real, su privacidad podría estar comprometida.

Los Duques de Sussex están acostumbrados a la exposición mediática, Harry más que Meghan, pues a pesar de pertenecer a mundos completamente distintos, ambos han sido objeto de interés para el público en general. No obstante, ahora que han concebido a su primer hijo, no desean que este viva el mismo destino.

Desde el día que nació Archie, el pasado 6 de mayo de 2019, sus padres han intentado mantenerlo alejado de las cámaras, de hecho, tuvieron que transcurrir 2 días para poder ser presentado al público, cuando en la familia real británica se acostumbra hacer esto tan sólo unas horas después de nacido.

Asimismo, no pudimos ver su rostro hasta el día de su bautizo (en la foto que compartieron los Duques el día del padre no se apreciaba por completo) y en general no ha habido ningún tipo de noticia sobre el pequeño.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy Father’s Day! And wishing a very special first Father’s Day to The Duke of Sussex! © SussexRoyal

Una publicación compartida de The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) el

No obstante, Larcombe, un reconocido analista de la realeza, confesó que las medidas que Meghan y Harry han tomado para proteger la privacidad de Archie no serán muy fructíferas, pues considerando el nivel de interés que la familia genera en la sociedad, esta hazaña en realidad es una “batalla perdida”.

Según el comentarista, Harry quiere que su hijo tenga una educación “sin preocupaciones” como la que tuvo su prima Zara Tindall, sin embargo, desde su perspectiva, esta “encantadora vida” sería simplemente “imposible”.

Te podría interesar: Escándalo en la Familia Real: Meghan y Harry quieren adoptar un niño africano

Zara es hija de la Princesa Anne, y ésta decidió no darle el título real al nacer para que pudiera llevar una vida “normal” sin deberes reales formales, lo cual podría explicar por qué Meghan Markle y el Príncipe Harry hicieron lo mismo con su hijo, no obstante, desde el punto de vista del experto, Archie tiene la “batalla perdida”.

Dale click a la estrella de Google News y síguenos.

Temas

Comentarios

Lee También

Te puede interesar