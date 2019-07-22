Meghan y Harry desesperados porque su bebé tiene la "batalla perdida"
Meghan Markle y el Príncipe Harry están desesperados pues aunque Archie tiene tan sólo 2 meses, el destino ya dictó sentencia y expertos aseguran que tiene la “batalla perdida”.
Meghan Markle y el Príncipe Harry no podrían estar más encantados con el pequeño Archie, sin embargo, están muy preocupados por lo que le espera en el futuro, pues aún cuando declinaron otorgarle el título de Alteza Real, su privacidad podría estar comprometida.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are pleased to announce they have named their first born child: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor This afternoon Their Royal Highnesses introduced Her Majesty The Queen to her eighth great-grandchild at Windsor Castle. The Duke of Edinburgh and The Duchess’ mother were also present for this special occasion. Photo credit: Chris Allerton ©️SussexRoyal
Los Duques de Sussex están acostumbrados a la exposición mediática, Harry más que Meghan, pues a pesar de pertenecer a mundos completamente distintos, ambos han sido objeto de interés para el público en general. No obstante, ahora que han concebido a su primer hijo, no desean que este viva el mismo destino.
Desde el día que nació Archie, el pasado 6 de mayo de 2019, sus padres han intentado mantenerlo alejado de las cámaras, de hecho, tuvieron que transcurrir 2 días para poder ser presentado al público, cuando en la familia real británica se acostumbra hacer esto tan sólo unas horas después de nacido.
Today The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to share their first public moment as a family. They are so incredibly grateful for the warm wishes and support they’ve received from everyone around the world, since welcoming their son two days ago. Photo cred: Chris Allerton ©️SussexRoyal
Asimismo, no pudimos ver su rostro hasta el día de su bautizo (en la foto que compartieron los Duques el día del padre no se apreciaba por completo) y en general no ha habido ningún tipo de noticia sobre el pequeño.
No obstante, Larcombe, un reconocido analista de la realeza, confesó que las medidas que Meghan y Harry han tomado para proteger la privacidad de Archie no serán muy fructíferas, pues considerando el nivel de interés que la familia genera en la sociedad, esta hazaña en realidad es una “batalla perdida”.
Según el comentarista, Harry quiere que su hijo tenga una educación “sin preocupaciones” como la que tuvo su prima Zara Tindall, sin embargo, desde su perspectiva, esta “encantadora vida” sería simplemente “imposible”.
Te podría interesar: Escándalo en la Familia Real: Meghan y Harry quieren adoptar un niño africano
This morning, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was christened in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle at an intimate service officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so happy to share the joy of this day with members of the public who have been incredibly supportive since the birth of their son. They thank you for your kindness in welcoming their first born and celebrating this special moment. Their Royal Highnesses feel fortunate to have enjoyed this day with family and the godparents of Archie. Their son, Archie, was baptised wearing the handmade replica of the royal christening gown which has been worn by royal infants for the last 11 years. The original Royal Christening Robe, made of fine Honiton lace lined with white satin, was commissioned by Queen Victoria in 1841 and first worn by her eldest daughter. It was subsequently worn for generations of Royal christenings, including The Queen, her children and her grandchildren until 2004, when The Queen commissioned this handmade replica, in order for the fragile historic outfit to be preserved, and for the tradition to continue. Photo credit: Chris Allerton ©️SussexRoyal
Zara es hija de la Princesa Anne, y ésta decidió no darle el título real al nacer para que pudiera llevar una vida “normal” sin deberes reales formales, lo cual podría explicar por qué Meghan Markle y el Príncipe Harry hicieron lo mismo con su hijo, no obstante, desde el punto de vista del experto, Archie tiene la “batalla perdida”.
Dale click a la estrella de Google News y síguenos.
Comentarios