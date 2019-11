Meghan y Harry celebraron Halloween ¨disfrazaron a Archie¨

Happy Halloween! �� • “Wishing you all a safe and fun Halloween from our family (and our little pumpkin ��) to yours!” - TRH This time last year The Duke and Duchess attended a special effects workshop while on their royal tour in New Zealand! Photo © PA

Una publicación compartida por The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) el 31 de Oct de 2019 a las 11:26 PDT