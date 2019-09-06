Meghan y Harry anuncian los detalles de su gira por África
La próxima gira de Meghan y Harry por el continente africano estará llena de actividades para distintas comunidades.
Hace pocas horas Meghan y Harry anunciaron los detalles de su próxima gira por África, un viaje que desde hace algunos meses se había dado a conocer pero que ya tiene fecha de partida y distintas actividades en pro de las comunidades de este país.
En solo dos semanas, los duques de Sussex se embarcarán en esta gira oficial centrada en la comunidad, el liderazgo de base, los derechos de las mujeres y las niñas, la salud mental, el VIH / SIDA y el medio ambiente.
De acuerdo con la publicación de los duques en su cuenta oficial de Instagram, Sussexroyal, el programa ya lleva algunos meses en desarrollo, por lo que tanto Meghan como Harry están ansiosos de enfocar todas sus energías en el gran trabajo que se está realizando en el sur de África.
Today, we are excited to be able to announce details for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s upcoming tour to Africa! ���������������� • In just two weeks, Their Royal Highnesses will embark on this official tour focusing on community, grassroots leadership, women’s and girls’ rights, mental health, HIV/AIDS and the environment. This programme has been many months in the making, and The Duke and Duchess are eager to focus their energies on the great work being done in Southern Africa. From meeting with Archbishop Desmond Tutu to joining ‘Waves for Change’ on Monwabisi Beach, the South Africa programme will be educational and inspiring. The Duke is especially proud to continue the legacy left by his mother with her work in Angola as he joins Halo Trust again in an effort to rid the world of landmines. HRH will also travel to Malawi where he will check in on the British Army’s partnership with African Parks and will be working on the ground supporting local communities. The Duke is particularly proud to be able to deliver an exciting new initiative, a Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy three-country partnership which he designed and consulted with Governments in Namibia, Botswana and Angola to protect forest and wildlife corridors around the Okavango Delta. The Duchess will be working with local organisations to promote women and girls’ health and education, entrepreneurship and leadership. With such a textured culture and history, Their Royal Highnesses are grateful for the opportunity to connect with those on the ground in Southern Africa and to be inspired by the work being done and learn how they can be better supported. As President and Vice President of The Queens Commonwealth Trust and The Duke’s role as Commonwealth Youth Ambassador, The Duke and Duchess cannot wait to meet with young leaders mobilising change and adding to the beauty of these Commonwealth countries ���������������� • “We look forward to seeing you soon!” • Photo ©️ PA images / Tim Graham - Getty Images / @Sentebale /@AfricanParksNetwork / @YouthAlert
En primera instancia la pareja pretende reunirse con el Arzobispo Desmond Tutu hasta unirse a "Waves for Change" en Monwabisi Beach, el programa de Sudáfrica será educativo e inspirador. Harry en lo personal se dice que está orgulloso de continuar el legado dejado por su madre con su trabajo en Angola cuando se une a Halo Trust en un esfuerzo por librar al mundo de las minas terrestres.
Además de esto, el duque de Sussex está orgulloso de poder ofrecer una nueva y emocionante iniciativa, una asociación de tres países del Queen's Commonwealth Canopy que diseñó y consultó con gobiernos en Namibia, Botswana y Angola para proteger los corredores forestales y de vida silvestre alrededor del Delta del Okavango.
¡No puedo esperar para presentarles a mi esposa e hijo a Sudáfrica! Los veremos a todos muy pronto ". - El duque, escribió en su cuenta de Instagram hace algunos días.
“In just a few weeks our family will be taking its first official tour to Africa, a region of the world that over the past two decades has been a second home to me. Our team has helped create a meaningful programme that we’re so excited to share with you. On a personal note, I can’t wait to introduce my wife and son to South Africa! We’ll see all of you very soon.” - The Duke For the official tour, the family will be visiting South Africa together ���� and The Duke will be carrying out visits to Malawi ����, Angola ���� and Botswana ���� •••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••• Our monthly social awareness approach follows key accounts that inspire us and highlight those working towards positive change. As a lead up to the tour, for the month of September, we wish to celebrate the beauty of this wonderful continent as a whole: from local organisations working hard to better the environment, to the young leaders paving the way for a better future for the Commonwealth and beyond. These selected groups are a small representation of the incredible work being done in Africa today from countless people, local communities and organisations. To find out more about them, please consider following or supporting the below accounts: @DlalaNje @GoGooLive @YouthAlert @Queens_Commonwealth_Trust @QueensYoungLeaders @QueensCanopy @AfricanParksNetwork @DesmondTutuHIVFoundation @Sentebale @TheHaloTrust @MinesAdvisoryGroup @EveryDayAfrica @NelsonMandelaFoundationsa @NatGeo @PaintedWolfConservancy @Lewa_wildlife @AfricanWildlifeFoundation @Serengeti_National_Park @NRT_Kenya @Conservation_Lower_Zambezi @Giraffe_Conservation @VirungaNationalPark All photos used above are from accounts we are now following
Por su parte, la duquesa trabajará con organizaciones locales para promover la salud, la educación, el espíritu empresarial y el liderazgo de mujeres y niñas, entre otras actividades.
Finalmente, los duques indicaron que están agradecidos por la oportunidad de conectarse con los que están en el sur de África y de inspirarse en el trabajo que se realiza y aprender cómo pueden recibir un mejor apoyo.
