Meghan lució un espectacular vestido Gucci y posó tiernamente
Meghan Markle lució un coqueto vestido diseñado por la marca prestigiosa Gucci, en un momento muy especial que compartió por Instagram.
Meghan Markle, siempre se ha destacado por lucir un estilo propio, muy sencillo pero a la vez elegante, lo que le da un toque estilizado a su figura, tal y como se le ha podido ver en los diferentes eventos de su agenda y en esta ocasión no fue la excepción, ya que ha usado un coqueto vestido de Gucci para una ocasión muy especial ¡aquí los detalles!
Hace algunos días circularon unas imágenes donde apenas se veía el hermoso vestido de Meghan y había causado mucho de que hablar ya ahora por medio de la cuenta oficial del matrimonio de Sussex en Instagram han compartido más fotografías del evento en el que lució el vestido la duquesa.
El buen día en el que Meghan usó el vestido de Gucci, fue para anunciar de manera oficial la nueva colección que se hará en beneficio con la organización Smart Works, que se dedicada a apoyar a las mujeres desempleadas o en situación vulnerable para que regresen a re a la fuerza laboral, un momento especial para la duquesa.
Spotlight on: Smart Works We are proud to be supporting a very special initiative this autumn for @SmartWorksCharity! After quiet visits to Smartworks over the last year, The Duchess was moved by the impactful work being done by this non profit organisation that helps women into the workforce, equipping them with both the skills and clothes they need to feel job-ready. Throughout her visits she noticed that while the donations were plentiful, they were also notably a combination of mismatched items and colours which weren’t always the right stylistic choices or sizes that didn’t necessarily “suit” the job at hand: to make a woman feel confident and inspired as she walked into her job interview. As a result, launching this autumn, The Duchess will be supporting a collective to help equip the women of Smart Works with the key workwear essentials they need as they enter into the workplace. This initiative is supported by four generous brands who share the vision to empower the women of Smart Works to look and feel �� as they bravely venture in to what can often be a daunting environment for those who have been out of the job market. The brands have come together to work towards this united force for good, “[reframing] the idea of charity as community,” as The Duchess writes in a piece for this month’s British Vogue. They will follow the 1:1 model where an item from the collection purchased is an item shared with a woman of Smart Works because “not only does this allow us to be part of each other’s story; it reminds us we are in it together.” For more information on how you can be part of another woman’s success story visit @smartworkscharity. Special thanks to: @JohnLewisandPartners, @MarksandSpencer, @MishaNonoo, @InsideJigsaw for supporting this very special organisation. And to find out more, read the September issue of @BritishVogue and stay tuned for more exciting updates this autumn. Photo©️SussexRoyal
Esta ocasión no se había compartido con el público pero fue cuando Meghan aun estaba embarazada del pequeño Archie Harrison y en ese momento nadie se había imaginado de donde provenía el vestido pero sin duda lo que más llamó la atención fue la ternura que causó, ya que tenía una pequeña pancita.
El vestido de Gucci fue de color rosa pálido de tweed con detalles en negro, con un precio de alrededor de $60,810 pesos mexicanos, modelo conocido como Grosgrain-trimmed checked tweed dress.
Además de este vestido es las imágenes de Instagram se puede apreciar su capa vintage de la firma Courrèges, que ya se le había visto anteriormente para el baby shower que le organizaron sus amigas en Nueva York, sin duda un gran acierto de sencillez y glamour de la duquesa.
