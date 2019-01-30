Secciones
Meghan Markle y el radiante outfit que utilizó en el National Theatre
Meghan Markle y el radiante outfit que utilizó en el National Theatre

Mira el radiante outfit que lució Meghan Markle durante su primer visita al National Theatre. ¡Su barriga está cada vez más grande!

Como recordarás, al comienzo del año la Reina Isabel le asignó a Meghan Markle 4 patronatos; organizaciones que reflejan las causas que ha defendido y los intereses que ha mostrado desde el comienzo de su carrera. Entre ellos se encuentran el National Theatre, la Association of Commonwealth Universities, The Mayhew y Smart Works.

En esta ocasión, visitó el National Theatre, organización de la cual la Reina fue patrona por 45 años hasta el 2019, cuando decidió darle la batuta a la esposa del Príncipe Harry.

Para la ocasión, la Duquesa de Sussex eligió un bello traje con vestido en color rosa empolvado de Brandon Maxwell; lo combinó con unos zapatos Aguazzura del mismo color y un clutch blanco con algunos detalles dorados.

Meghan Markle en el National Theatre.

Como ves, Meghan lució fantástica, pero además el vestido acentuaba a la perfección su pronunciada barriga, la cual anuncia lo cerca que se encuentra de dar a luz a su primogénito.

Meghan Markle en el National Theatre.

Con tan sólo unos cuantos meses por delante para culminar su embarazo, Markle se mantiene muy activa con la agenda royal que le fue asignada y se nota que además de vivir el momento más feliz de su vida, se siente como pez en el agua con los patronatos que le tocaron.

