Meghan Markle y el radiante outfit que utilizó en el National Theatre
Mira el radiante outfit que lució Meghan Markle durante su primer visita al National Theatre. ¡Su barriga está cada vez más grande!
Como recordarás, al comienzo del año la Reina Isabel le asignó a Meghan Markle 4 patronatos; organizaciones que reflejan las causas que ha defendido y los intereses que ha mostrado desde el comienzo de su carrera. Entre ellos se encuentran el National Theatre, la Association of Commonwealth Universities, The Mayhew y Smart Works.
En esta ocasión, visitó el National Theatre, organización de la cual la Reina fue patrona por 45 años hasta el 2019, cuando decidió darle la batuta a la esposa del Príncipe Harry.
At the @NationalTheatre The Duchess of Sussex meets Blessing, aged 13, who performed in the NT’s first Public Arts production of Pericles in 2018. Blessing is passionate about inspiring others through storytelling — her first NT Public Acts experience allowed her to ‘discover more about what she could do and gain more confidence’. The National Theatre’s Public Arts initiative sees them work with arts and community organisations across the UK to create ambitious new works of participatory theatre. At the NT The Duchess also met current and former apprentices from its apprenticeship and trainee programme, and saw a fantastic performance inspired by War Horse by schoolchildren from Edith Neville Primary School in Camden, which was created to mark the centenary of Armistice Day. As part of their work with Primary Schools, the @NationalTheatre invited primary schools to see their productions of War Horse, and in partnership with @imperialwarmuseums take part in a creative programme to enrich children’s understanding of the First World War.
Para la ocasión, la Duquesa de Sussex eligió un bello traje con vestido en color rosa empolvado de Brandon Maxwell; lo combinó con unos zapatos Aguazzura del mismo color y un clutch blanco con algunos detalles dorados.
Como ves, Meghan lució fantástica, pero además el vestido acentuaba a la perfección su pronunciada barriga, la cual anuncia lo cerca que se encuentra de dar a luz a su primogénito.
Con tan sólo unos cuantos meses por delante para culminar su embarazo, Markle se mantiene muy activa con la agenda royal que le fue asignada y se nota que además de vivir el momento más feliz de su vida, se siente como pez en el agua con los patronatos que le tocaron.
