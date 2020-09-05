Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry ya tienen un restaurante favorito

Este es el restaurante favorito de Meghan y Harry. Foto:Bekia

El nuevo resaurante al que acuden el duque y la duquesa de Sussex en su viaje de 90 minutos desde Los Ángeles a Santa Bárbara es In-N-Out Burger.

Meghan y Harry y su restaurante favorito

La pareja ha pasado varias veces de camino a casa después de reuniones y apariciones. El lunes pasado, después de la plantación del jardín preescolar, se detuvieron en el drive thru y todos los empleados casi pierden la cabeza. Todos estaban gritando y riendo, y no podían creer que Meghan y Harry estuvieran pidiendo hamburguesas en el drive thru. Se rumorea que Harry ya se enteró del menú secreto.

Meghan y Harry disfrutan las hamburguesas de aquí. Foto: Daily Mail

El mes pasado Meghan y Harry compraron una casa de nueve habitaciones y 19 baños en Montecito, California. La casa de 18,671 pies cuadrados, que fue construida en 2003, fue comprada el 17 de junio por la pareja por $14.6 millones.

Un portavoz de la pareja mencionó que se han adaptado a la tranquila privacidad de su comunidad desde su llegada y esperan que esto sea respetado por sus vecinos, así como por ellos como familia.

Los dos, así como su hijo Archie de 1 año, habían estado viviendo anteriormente en la mansión de estilo toscano de Tyler Perry de ocho habitaciones, 12 baños y 18 millones de dólares en Beverly Hills.

A medida que se establecieron en su hogar para siempre, Meghan y Harry ya están volviendo al trabajo. La semana pasada, ET se enteró de que marido y mujer firmaron un contrato de producción con Netflix.

Producirán películas y series para el servicio de streaming, que incluirán series con guión, docu series, documentales, largometrajes y programación infantil. El contenido se centrará en historias y temas que les apasionan y destacarán temas que apoyan su organización sin fines de lucro, Archewell.