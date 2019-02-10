Secciones
Meghan Markle y el Príncipe Harry visitarán Marruecos en febrero
Estilo y Vida

A pesar de estar tan cercano el nacimiento del primogénito de los Duques de Sussex, estos visitarán Marruecos del 23 al 25 de febrero.

por LaVerdad

Si bien los Duques de Sussex esperan la llegada de su primogénito en primavera, las actividades y compromisos oficiales no paran. Hace unos días los pudimos ver en los “Endeavour Fund Awards” y Meghan dejó ver su desarrollado embarazo.

No obstante, a pesar de estar a unos meses de dar a luz, realizará junto al Príncipe Harry, una visita oficial a Marruecos a petición del Gobierno británico, del 23 al 25 de febrero.

Aunque se desconocen las actividades o el motivo de su viaje, el Palacio de Kensington se encargó de difundir la información y añadió que durante esos 3 días, los Duques cumplirpan una serie de compromisos oficiales que serán divulgados “a su debido tiempo”.

Meghan Markle y el Prícnipe Harry durante los “Endeavour Fund Awards”.

Este será el primer viaje al extranjero desde su extensa gira por Australia, a finales del 2018, cuando difundieron la noticia de su embarazo.

Curiosamente, los Reyes de España, Felipe y Letizia, también visitarán dicho país sólo una semana antes que los Duques, pasando el día de San Valentín fuera de casa, no obstante, también se desconocen los motivos de su visita.

