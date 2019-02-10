Meghan Markle y el Príncipe Harry visitarán Marruecos en febrero

"You do not have to be defined by your injury or disability. You may not realise or appreciate it yet, but do not underestimate the incredible impact you are having on those around you, by simply being yourself." — The Duke of Sussex, as he and The Duchess attended the #EndeavourFundAwards. The Duke presented Shaun with the Endeavour Fund Henry Worsley Award — swipe to watch Shaun’s story. Shaun Pascoe was diagnosed with Post Traumatic Stress after numerous tours around the world with the @RoyalAirForceUK Medical Emergency Response Team. He has now set up the Forces’ Sailing Charity @TurnToStarboard, providing more than 1200 sailing opportunities to service personnel and veterans. The Endeavour Fund Awards celebrate the achievements of wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women who have taken part in remarkable sporting and adventure challenges over the last year to help with their recovery.

