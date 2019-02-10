Meghan Markle y el Príncipe Harry visitarán Marruecos en febrero
A pesar de estar tan cercano el nacimiento del primogénito de los Duques de Sussex, estos visitarán Marruecos del 23 al 25 de febrero.
Si bien los Duques de Sussex esperan la llegada de su primogénito en primavera, las actividades y compromisos oficiales no paran. Hace unos días los pudimos ver en los “Endeavour Fund Awards” y Meghan dejó ver su desarrollado embarazo.
"You do not have to be defined by your injury or disability. You may not realise or appreciate it yet, but do not underestimate the incredible impact you are having on those around you, by simply being yourself." — The Duke of Sussex, as he and The Duchess attended the #EndeavourFundAwards. The Duke presented Shaun with the Endeavour Fund Henry Worsley Award — swipe to watch Shaun’s story. Shaun Pascoe was diagnosed with Post Traumatic Stress after numerous tours around the world with the @RoyalAirForceUK Medical Emergency Response Team. He has now set up the Forces’ Sailing Charity @TurnToStarboard, providing more than 1200 sailing opportunities to service personnel and veterans. The Endeavour Fund Awards celebrate the achievements of wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women who have taken part in remarkable sporting and adventure challenges over the last year to help with their recovery.
Aunque se desconocen las actividades o el motivo de su viaje, el Palacio de Kensington se encargó de difundir la información y añadió que durante esos 3 días, los Duques cumplirpan una serie de compromisos oficiales que serán divulgados “a su debido tiempo”.
Este será el primer viaje al extranjero desde su extensa gira por Australia, a finales del 2018, cuando difundieron la noticia de su embarazo.
Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019. Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public. ��PA
Curiosamente, los Reyes de España, Felipe y Letizia, también visitarán dicho país sólo una semana antes que los Duques, pasando el día de San Valentín fuera de casa, no obstante, también se desconocen los motivos de su visita.
Comentarios