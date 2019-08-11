Meghan Markle y Kate Middleton se besan en apoyo a la comunidad LGBT
El objetivo era promover una cultura de no discriminación, pero el beso entre las Duquesas de Sussex y Cambridge ha generado polémica alrededor del mundo.
Meghan Markle y Kate Middleton nos han sorprendido recientemente con su cada vez más cercana amistad, pues si bien ante las cámaras siempre se han mostrado amigables, los rumores sobre conflictos y discusiones se hicieron presentes desde antes de que Meghan se casara con el Príncipe Harry. No obstante, las cosas parecen estar mejor que nunca.
Ahora bien, aunque el polémico beso entre las Duquesas de Sussex y Cambridge le ha dado ya la vuelta al mundo y ha abierto debate por doquier, no se trata de otro de los proyectos de la ex actriz de Hollywood en beneficio de alguno de sus patronatos.
Recordemos que luego de su participación en la edición británica de la revista Vogue, se reveló que Meghan diseñaría una colección de ropa para mujeres trabajadoras, junto con su amiga Misha Nonoo, en beneficio de Smart Works.
Asimismo, la esposa del Príncipe Harry está próxima a incursionar en la línea editorial con un libro infantil que se cree podría tratarse sobre su amor por los animales, y aunque no se sabe mucho al respecto, se dice que las ganancias posiblemente se donarán a la caridad, así que podría ser en beneficio del Mayhew, también patronato de Meghan Markle.
No obstante, el beso entre Meghan y Kate, en apoyo a la comunidad LGBT, no fue más que una obra artística elaborada por TvBoy, quien decidió pintar a las Duquesas con sus respectivos vestidos de novia, besándose románticamente. ¿Por qué? Él mismo lo explica.
��❤️������———————————————————————— ���� Oggi ho scelto di essere a Milano per dare, attraverso questo murale, il mio supporto nella diffusione di un messaggio di inclusione, contro ogni forma di discriminazione e di pregiudizio. Ogni essere umano deve poter avere il diritto di sposare la persona che ama. Le protagoniste del mio primo graffito dal titolo “The Royal Kiss”, sono Kate Middleton e Meghan Markle, raffigurate mentre si baciano, indossando il loro abito da sposa. ———————————————————————— ���� I have chosen to be in Milan today to contribute via this mural to spread a message of inclusion against any forms of discrimination and predjudice. Everyone should have the right to marry the loved one. The protagonists of the first graffiti titled “The Royal Kiss” are Kate Middleton and Megan Markle, represented while they kiss wearing their wedding dress. ———————————————————————— #lovewinsalways #katemiddleton #meghanmarkle #milanopride #streetart #urbanart #artforchange #theroyalkiss
"Hoy elegí estar en Milán para dar, a través de este mural, mi apoyo para difundir un mensaje de inclusión, contra todas las formas de discriminación y prejuicio. Todo ser humano debe tener derecho a casarse con la persona que ama", compartió el artista de arte urbano en su cuenta de Instagram y Twitter.
Aunque el objetivo del autor era promover una cultura de aceptación y no discriminación, muchos de los internautas explotaron en su contra, acusándolo de “ridículo” e “irrespetuoso”.
“Sólo porque debamos respetar a todos los que aman a alguien más, no significa que debas tomar a dos mujeres casadas y hacer un mural falso. Qué idea más tonta y esto no es inclusión, es una mentira”, escribió una de las seguidoras.
