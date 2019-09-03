Meghan Markle y Harry se burlan de la gente; son unos hipócritas
¡La hipocresía en su máximo esplendor! Luego de pasear por Niza e Ibiza en jet privado, el Príncipe Harry lanzó una iniciativa para “viajes más sostenibles”. ¡Qué descaro!
No cabe duda de que las vacaciones de los Duques de Sussex fueron todo un escándalo, principalmente porque optaron por viajar en un exclusivo y costoso jet privado (que contamina 6 veces más que un vuelo comercial) en lugar de un avión convencional, pero el descaro llegó a su máximo esplendor el día de hoy con las nuevas declaraciones del Príncipe Harry.
Este fue un día muy importante para el hijo pequeño de la fallecida Princesa Diana, pues anunció el lanzamiento de su nueva iniciativa global para disminuir el impacto negativo de los viajes en el ambiente y hacerlos más sostenibles… esto, pocas semanas después de la lamentable elección de transporte durante sus vacaciones.
“Nos complace anunciar el lanzamiento de "Travalyst", una iniciativa global que se esfuerza por cambiar el impacto de los viajes, para siempre. Al asociarnos con los gigantes clave de la industria de viajes @Bookingcom, #Ctrip, @Skyscanner, @TripAdvisor y @Visa_US, nuestro objetivo es impulsar un movimiento para transformar el futuro de los viajes, colocando a las comunidades en el centro de la solución”.
We are excited to announce the launch of ‘Travalyst’, a global initiative striving to change the impact of travel, for good. Partnering alongside key travel industry giants @Bookingcom, #Ctrip, @Skyscanner, @TripAdvisor and @Visa_US, our aim is to spark a movement to transform the future of travel, putting communities at the heart of the solution. We believe in the power and importance of travel. We also have a shared responsibility to our planet and to each other. • “I want to start with a little bit of background as to specifically why I’m here today, because as you may know, I am not a tourism or business expert, but through my travels I have observed the unique relationship between community and environment, and have noticed something alarming. There wasn’t the symbiosis or connection there needed to be and I wanted to understand why. I am one of those people fortunate enough to have a platform and I want to use it to tackle hard problems, in the hope of finding solutions…and that’s how Travalyst was born” - The Duke of Sussex The name #Travalyst comes from The Duke and partners viewing our role in sustainable travel as catalysts to accelerate positive changes in travel. Travel + catalyst = Travalyst #Travalyst aims to make travel more sustainable, to help protect destinations and benefit communities long into the future, and to enable consumers to make more environmental friendly choices whilst traveling. The Duke of Sussex, having invited the founding partners to start the conversation, believes that the organisations - with operations in nearly every country, hundreds of millions of customers that use their products every day, and business relationships around the world - have sufficient influence and the critical mass necessary to catalyse real system change in the travel industry, for the benefit of destinations, communities and ecosystems. To discover more about the new initiative, visit www.Travalyst.org
Según lo que comparten los Duques de Sussex en su cuenta de Instagram, el objetivo es ayudar a los consumidores a tomar decisiones más amigables con el medio ambiente mientras viajan, para reducir la contaminación, proteger al planeta, a los destinos turísticos, y beneficiar a las comunidades.
Si somos objetivos, todo esto suena fabuloso, pues es una medida necesaria y urgente para el planeta, más pareciera ser un poco hipócrita luego de que la pareja optara por viajar cuatro veces (en tan sólo 11 días) en uno de los transportes más contaminantes del mundo.
Today, during the launch event of the new global initiative ‘Travalyst’, The Duke of Sussex shared his remarks on the exciting new initiative from Amsterdam. #Travalyst, an initiative led by The Duke and founded by Booking.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner, TripAdvisor and Visa, sees a pressing need for increased collaboration to make sustainability a priority across our entire travel experience - and we believe that collective, collaborative action will be critical to achieve this. The travel and tourism sector is constantly growing and contributes a significant impact to the world we live in today. The Duke sees it as one of the worlds biggest problems but believes this partnership can make it one its greatest solutions: • - 1.8 Billion trips will be made annually by 2030, and since 2000, the number of trips taken around the world has more than doubled - 71% of global travellers think travel companies should offer more sustainable options - $8.8 Trillion was generated to the global economy from travel and tourism last year - 57% of all international trips by 2030 will include emerging market destinations We plan to work closely with local communities and providers, leveraging technology to help scale sustainable supply to meet the growing mass-market demand from consumers - ultimately, making sustainable travel options of all kinds easier for consumers to identify, book and enjoy. To discover more about the new initiative, visit www.Travalyst.org Photo ©️ SussexRoyal
No obstante, Harry se defendió y así como aseguró que todos “podemos hacerlo mejor”, puesto que “nadie es perfecto”, declaró que sólo hizo lo necesario para mantener a su familia segura.
"He viajado aquí en un vuelo comercial. Me paso el 99% de mi vida viajando por el mundo en vuelos comerciales. A veces es necesario, por circunstancias únicas, asegurar que mi familia viaje fuera de peligro. Es así de simple".
Asimismo, agregó que "todos tenemos responsabilidad en el impacto individual que ejercemos", dando a entender que un pequeño desliz no puede marcar su larga trayectoria apoyando proyectos en pro del medio ambiente. Además, todo es cuestión de balance y si tienes que tomar una decisión como la suya, luego lo compensas con otra acción positiva. ¿Tú qué opinas?
