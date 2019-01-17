Meghan Markle utiliza vestido de 35 dólares y todos se vuelven locos
Conoce cuál fue el outfit que Meghan Markle eligió para su visita al Mayhew Animal Home y con el cual deslumbró a todos por llevar un vestido súper económico.
El día de ayer Meghan Markle visitó The Mayhew Animal Home, una fundación de caridad que se dedica al rescate y protección de animales desde 1886 y uno de los patronatos que le fue concedido por la Reina a principios de año.
Para este evento, la Duquesa de Sussex optó por utilizar uno de los atuendos menos costosos de su armario, si no es que el menos costoso de todos.
Hace unas días, durante su visita a Birkenhead llevó un vestido morado de la marca Aritzia Babaton cuyo costo es de 50 dólares, muy por debajo del precio habitual de sus prendas, sin embargo, para esta ocasión utilizó un vestido beige de H&M para embarazadas ¡De tan solo 35!
Today The Duchess of Sussex made her first visit to @TheMayhew since becoming Patron – Mayhew is a grassroots charity working in a unique way to improve the lives of animals and people to better communities both in London and internationally. Mayhew looks for innovative ways to reduce the number of animals in need through pro-active community and educational initiatives and preventative veterinary care. Among the people she met was Wully, a formerly homeless pet refuge service user, and his two dogs Azzy and Gallis – The Duchess found out about the different ways Mayhew’s animal welfare officers have supported Wully and his pets over the past 11 years. Her Royal Highness also met Roobarb the dog, who is part of Mayhew’s dog therapy programme TheraPaws, which puts smiles on the faces of vulnerable individuals. The Duchess met volunteers who dedicate their time to Mayhew community programmes, including the trap, neuter and return programme, which controls and cares for the feral cat communities in London. And Her Royal Highness was also able to meet the team behind Mayhew’s international work, which includes an overseas vet training programme in countries like India and Afghanistan to help improve animal welfare.
Esta iniciativa nos parece fabulosa, pues como sabrás la realeza utiliza millonarias cantidades en sus vestuarios. La Reina Letizia por ejemplo, gastó 1 millón 756 mil pesos en su guardarropa a lo largo del 2018 y la Reina Rania de Jordania, 5 millones 847 mil 871 pesos aproximadamente.
No obstante, el outfit completo de la Duquesa no fue tan económico, pues también llevó un bello abrigo Emporio Armani en color crema, pero el bello vestido, con el cual nos dejó apreciar su pronunciada barriguita, disminuyó muchos miles de pesos la inversión.
Por último, cabe mencionar, que durante su visita, Meghan pudo conocer más sobre la labor de rescate, cuidado y protección de animales y ver cómo los voluntarios de esta organización transforman vidas y comunidades a nivel internacional.
#Meghan talked about how she adopted beagle Guy and when she first got him he was too scared to even go upstairs. She also said it was important to adopt older dogs as they were less work than puppies as she met Emma Driver who adopted Jack Russell Maggie from @Mayhew pic.twitter.com/T2MD6cVk8H— Emily Andrews (@byEmilyAndrews) 16 de enero de 2019
