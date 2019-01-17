Secciones
Meghan Markle utiliza vestido de 35 dólares y todos se vuelven locos
Conoce cuál fue el outfit que Meghan Markle eligió para su visita al Mayhew Animal Home y con el cual deslumbró a todos por llevar un vestido súper económico.

El día de ayer Meghan Markle visitó The Mayhew Animal Home, una fundación de caridad que se dedica al rescate y protección de animales desde 1886 y uno de los patronatos que le fue concedido por la Reina a principios de año.

Para este evento, la Duquesa de Sussex optó por utilizar uno de los atuendos menos costosos de su armario, si no es que el menos costoso de todos.

Hace unas días, durante su visita a Birkenhead llevó un vestido morado de la marca Aritzia Babaton cuyo costo es de 50 dólares, muy por debajo del precio habitual de sus prendas, sin embargo, para esta ocasión utilizó un vestido beige de H&M para embarazadas ¡De tan solo 35!

Esta iniciativa nos parece fabulosa, pues como sabrás la realeza utiliza millonarias cantidades en sus vestuarios. La Reina Letizia por ejemplo, gastó 1 millón 756 mil pesos en su guardarropa a lo largo del 2018 y la Reina Rania de Jordania, 5 millones 847 mil 871 pesos aproximadamente.

No obstante, el outfit completo de la Duquesa no fue tan económico, pues también llevó un bello abrigo Emporio Armani en color crema, pero el bello vestido, con el cual nos dejó apreciar su pronunciada barriguita, disminuyó muchos miles de pesos la inversión.

Meghan Markle presumiendo su embarazo con vestido de H&M.

Por último, cabe mencionar, que durante su visita, Meghan pudo conocer más sobre la labor de rescate, cuidado y protección de animales y ver cómo los voluntarios de esta organización transforman vidas y comunidades a nivel internacional.

