Meghan Markle reaparece tras un mes de convertirse en mamá. ¡Mira cómo luce!
Recuperada del parto de hace un mes, Meghan Markle reaparece en compañía del Príncipe Harry para celebrar el cumpleaños de la Reina Isabel durante el desfile militar Trooping the Colour.
Después de exactamente un mes desaparecida, la Duquesa de Sussex, Meghan Markle, regresó por fin al ojo público en compañía de su esposo, el Príncipe Harry, para celebrar el cumpleaños de la Reina Isabel en el desfile militar Trooping the Colour.
Si bien la Reina Isabel cumplió años el pasado 21 de abril, las celebraciones oficiales para conmemorar el cumpleaños de los Soberanos a menudo se festejan en un día que no es el real, en este caso, el segundo sábado de junio.
Today is Her Majesty The Queen’s Official Birthday! The Queen’s actual birthday is 21 April but is officially celebrated in June with #TroopingtheColour, which has marked the official birthday of the British Sovereign for over 260 years. The Queen travels down The Mall from Buckingham Palace to Horse Guards Parade. It is the 69th time The Queen has attended Trooping the Colour- a great display of military precision, horsemanship and fanfare. Royal Colonels: The Prince of Wales (Welsh Guards), The Duke of Cambridge (Irish Guards), The Duke of York (Grenadier Guards) and The Princess Royal (The Blues and Royals) accompanied Her Majesty on horseback, along with The Duke of Kent, Royal Colonel of (Scots Guards) #QBP2019. The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duchess of Cambridge and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex along with Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, The Earl and Countess of Wessex and their children, are also in attendance at Trooping the Colour. Swipe ⬅️ to see photographs from the carriage procession. ��PA images
Se trata de un festejo a lo grande y aunque Meghan se encuentra “de baja” por su licencia de maternidad, en realidad no hay nadie en la familia real británica que pueda faltar a este evento, incluso Kate Middleton asistió tras la llegada de Charlotte y Louis.
Ahora bien, para su gran regreso triunfal (y temporal, porque seguramente la dejaremos de ver por otro largo período) Meghan Markle portó un hermoso diseño hecho a la medida de Givenchy, con manga corta y acampanada, en color azul marino (uno de los más frecuentes en la Duquesa). Además, complementó con un discreto tocado de Noel Stewart, unos pendientes de perla y diamantes, unos guantes negros de piel y un clutch acolchado a juego con el vestido.
Today The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined The Queen and members of The Royal Family at the annual Trooping the Colour, to celebrate Her Majesty’s official birthday. Trooping the Colour orginated from traditional preparations for battle and has commemorated the birthday of the sovereign for more than 250 years. In the 18th century, guards from the royal palaces regularly assembled to “troop" colours or flags down the rank, so they could be seen and recognised by the soldiers. In 1748, it was announced this parade would also mark the Sovereign’s official birthday. Trooping the Colour is performed by regiments of the British and Commonwealth armies for The Queen’s birthday parade, allowing them to pay a personal tribute to Her Majesty. Today over 1400 parading soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians came together on Horse Guards Parade in London in a great display of military precision, horsemanship and fanfare. The parade concludes with a 41-gun salute fired by The King’s Troop, following which The Queen leads members of The Royal Family back to the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch the Royal Air Force flypast display. Photos credit: PA
De igual forma, una vez retirados los guantes, fue posible notar un delicado tercer anillo que acompañaba al de su compromiso y boda, aunque no existe más información al respecto. ¿Será por la llegada de Archie?
Como podrás notar, a un mes de la llegada del pequeño Archie Harrison, Meghan ha dado muestra de su gran disciplina, pues se le nota con una silueta más recuperada, aunque no del todo. Seguramente dentro de poco la veremos igual que antes.
Happy Birthday to Her Majesty The Queen! The Queen celebrates two birthdays each year: her actual birthday on 21 April and her official birthday on (usually) the second Saturday in June. Official celebrations to mark the Sovereigns' birthday have often been held on a day other than the actual birthday, particularly when the actual birthday has not been in the summer. King Edward VII, for example, was born on 9 November, but his official birthday was marked throughout his reign in May or June when there was a greater likelihood of good weather for the Birthday Parade, also known as Trooping the Colour. ��PA @TheRoyalFamily #TroopingtheColour #BuckinghamPalace #QBP2019
Por último, cabe mencionar que la Duquesa de Sussex recorrió la ruta desde The Mall, en el Palacio de Buckingham, hasta Horse Guards Parade, en compañía del Príncipe Harry, Camilla Parker y Kate Middleton, Duquesa de Cambridge, quien también lució espectacular con un bello vestido vainilla de Alexander McQueen (mismo que utilizó en la boda de Meghan con Harry) y un sombrero floral de Philip Treacy.
