Meghan Markle reaparece tras un mes de convertirse en mamá. ¡Mira cómo luce!
Recuperada del parto de hace un mes, Meghan Markle reaparece en compañía del Príncipe Harry para celebrar el cumpleaños de la Reina Isabel durante el desfile militar Trooping the Colour.

Después de exactamente un mes desaparecida, la Duquesa de Sussex, Meghan Markle, regresó por fin al ojo público en compañía de su esposo, el Príncipe Harry, para celebrar el cumpleaños de la Reina Isabel en el desfile militar Trooping the Colour.

Si bien la Reina Isabel cumplió años el pasado 21 de abril, las celebraciones oficiales para conmemorar el cumpleaños de los Soberanos a menudo se festejan en un día que no es el real, en este caso, el segundo sábado de junio.

Se trata de un festejo a lo grande y aunque Meghan se encuentra “de baja” por su licencia de maternidad, en realidad no hay nadie en la familia real británica que pueda faltar a este evento, incluso Kate Middleton asistió tras la llegada de Charlotte y Louis.

Ahora bien, para su gran regreso triunfal (y temporal, porque seguramente la dejaremos de ver por otro largo período) Meghan Markle portó un hermoso diseño hecho a la medida de Givenchy, con manga corta y acampanada, en color azul marino (uno de los más frecuentes en la Duquesa). Además, complementó con un discreto tocado de Noel Stewart, unos pendientes de perla y diamantes, unos guantes negros de piel y un clutch acolchado a juego con el vestido.

De igual forma, una vez retirados los guantes, fue posible notar un delicado tercer anillo que acompañaba al de su compromiso y boda, aunque no existe más información al respecto. ¿Será por la llegada de Archie?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Como podrás notar, a un mes de la llegada del pequeño Archie Harrison, Meghan ha dado muestra de su gran disciplina, pues se le nota con una silueta más recuperada, aunque no del todo. Seguramente dentro de poco la veremos igual que antes.

Por último, cabe mencionar que la Duquesa de Sussex recorrió la ruta desde The Mall, en el Palacio de Buckingham, hasta Horse Guards Parade, en compañía del Príncipe Harry, Camilla Parker y Kate Middleton, Duquesa de Cambridge, quien también lució espectacular con un bello vestido vainilla de Alexander McQueen (mismo que utilizó en la boda de Meghan con Harry) y un sombrero floral de Philip Treacy.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

