Meghan Markle presume su bella pancita con entallado vestido

The Duchess of Sussex this morning visited The Royal Variety Charity’s residential nursing and care home Brinsworth House, to join the residents and staff as they enjoyed a festive themed morning �� The Royal Variety Charity, of which The Queen is Patron, assists those who have worked professionally in the entertainment industry and are in need of help and assistance as a result of old age, ill-health, or hard times. The Duchess attended this year’s Royal Variety Performance with The Duke in November. Proceeds raised from the event go directly towards supporting Brinsworth House. ��PA

A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Dec 18, 2018 at 7:30am PST