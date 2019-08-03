Secciones
Meghan Markle escribirá su primer libro, y no es sobre lo que imaginas
¿Podremos conocer de primera mano la historia de Meghan Markle y su transición de actriz de Hollywood a miembro de la realeza? ¡Aquí te contamos de qué tratará su nuevo libro!

Sin ninguna duda nos atrevemos a decir que este ha sido el año de Meghan Markle, pues a pesar de que estuvo alejada de los medios durante varios meses, antes y después del nacimiento de su bebé (Archie Harrison), ahora nos ha sorprendido con una larga variedad de proyectos que la posicionan como la “royal” del momento.

Entre su lista de talentos conocíamos su trabajo como actriz y activista en favor de los derechos de las mujeres, sin embargo, en su currículum se añaden también: Duquesa de Sussex, editora invitada en Vogue, diseñadora de modas y hasta escritora de libros infantiles.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

We are proud to announce that Her Royal Highness, The Duchess of Sussex is the Guest Editor for the September issue of @BritishVogue. For the past seven months, The Duchess has curated the content with British Vogue's Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful to create an issue that highlights the power of the collective. They have named the issue: “Forces for Change” For the cover, The Duchess chose a diverse selection of women from all walks of life, each driving impact and raising the bar for equality, kindness, justice and open mindedness. The sixteenth space on the cover, a mirror, was included so that when you hold the issue in your hands, you see yourself as part of this collective. The women on the cover include: @AdwoaAboah @AdutAkech @SomaliBoxer @JacindaArdern @TheSineadBurke @Gemma_Chan @LaverneCox @JaneFonda @SalmaHayek @FrankieGoesToHayward @JameelaJamilOfficial @Chimamanda_Adichie @YaraShahidi @GretaThunberg @CTurlington We are excited to announce that within the issue you’ll find: an exclusive interview between The Duchess and former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama, a candid conversation between The Duke of Sussex and Dr Jane Goodall, inspirational articles written by Brené Brown, Jameela Jamil and many others. Equally, you’ll find grassroots organisations and incredible trailblazers working tirelessly behind the scenes to change the world for the better. • “Guest Editing the September issue of British Vogue has been rewarding, educational and inspiring. To deep dive into this process, working quietly behind the scenes for so many months, I am happy to now be able to share what we have created. A huge thanks to all of the friends who supported me in this endeavour, lending their time and energy to help within these pages and on the cover. Thank you for saying “Yes!” - and to Edward, thank you for this wonderful opportunity.” - The Duchess of Sussex #ForcesForChange

De acuerdo con el medio británico “The Sun”, la esposa del Príncipe Harry están en planes para publicar un libro, y aunque uno esperaría una biografía con sus aventuras como una princesa norteamericana en la realeza británica, la obra será más bien para niños.

Hasta el momento se desconoce gran parte del proyecto, pues apenas se encuentra en sus primeras etapas, y de acuerdo con una fuente real los planes “no se anunciarán formalmente por algún tiempo”.

No obstante, la misma fuente reveló que “Meghan se convertirá en una autora publicada y está muy entusiasmada con eso”.

Te podría interesar: Meghan y el príncipe Harry podrían mudarse a Estados Unidos 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Se piensa que el libro podría tratarse sobre su amor por los animales, incluidos sus perros (los cuales son rescatados) y es muy probable que las ganancias se donen a la caridad. 

"Ella ama a los animales y sus perros de rescate, por lo que es muy probable que se incorporen a la historia".

¿Tendrá algo que ver Mayhew? Recordemos que esta es una de las organizaciones que la Reina Isabel le cedió a Meghan a principios de año, y así como la colección cápsula de ropa que hará junto a Misha Nonoo, será en beneficio de su patrocinio Smart Works, puede que este libro sea para apoyar a Mayhew, la cual busca mejorar la vida de perros y gatos en Londres.

Por último, cabe agregar que Meghan Markle no sería la primera royal en publicar un libro, pues el Príncipe Carlos lanzó uno, también para niños, en 1980, llamado The Old Man of  Lochnagar; y a finales de los 90 Sarah Ferguson publicó una serie de libros sobre un personaje llamado Budgie the Helicopter.

