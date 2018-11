Meghan Markle es separada de la reina Isabel y Kate Middleton

The Queen, joined by The Duchess of Cornwall and The Duchess of Cambridge, view the #RemembranceSunday Cenotaph Service from the balcony of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office. The Service started at 11:00am with a 2 minute silence, exactly 100 years after the battlefields of the First World War fell silent. #WeWillRememberThem #LestWeForget

