Meghan Markle es Duquesa de Sussex y ¿diseñadora de modas?
Luego de llevar a cabo en secreto y durante varios meses la edición de septiembre de la versión británica de Vogue, Meghan Markle nos sorprende de nuevo y ahora con una línea de ropa.
Meghan Markle sí que llegó a la realeza para marcar un antes y un después, pues la hemos podido ver en facetas nunca antes vistas en la familia real británica y a decir verdad, ¡nos encanta! Primero como editora invitada en la versión británica de Vogue y ahora como diseñadora de modas.
En la edición de septiembre de Vogue (que ella editó) la Duquesa de Sussex confesó que se asoció con una de sus mejores amigas, la diseñadora Misha Nonoo, para crear una colección pensada en mujeres trabajadoras.
La propuesta consiste en una colección cápsula de ropa de trabajo para mujeres y se lanzará en septiembre, en beneficio de su patrocinio Smart Works, la cual es una organización benéfica en pro de ayudar a las mujeres a conseguir trabajo.
"Cuando entras a Smart Works te encuentras con estantes de ropa y una gran variedad de bolsos y zapatos", escribe Meghan en Vogue. "Sin embargo, a veces puede ser un popurrí de tamaños y colores que no coinciden, no siempre las elecciones estilísticas o el rango de tamaños correctos".
Una colección cápsula, de acuerdo con el campus virtual esme, se refiere a una colección fuera de temporada, elaborada por un diseñador de renombre para otra firma, por lo general, con no más de 20 piezas y de precios accesibles.
Por lo tanto, la idea de Meghan es asociarse con firmas como Marks & Spencer, John Lewis & Partners, Jigsaw y Mischa Nonoo, para crear una colección con opciones clásicas para el trabajo.
“Llevando la idea más allá, muchas de las marcas acordaron usar el modelo uno por uno: por cada artículo comprado por un cliente, uno es donado a la organización benéfica. Esto no solo nos permite ser parte de la historia del otro, sino que nos recuerda que estamos juntos en ella", relató Meghan Markle.
Meghan Markle y Smart Works
Smart Works es una de las organizaciones benéficas que le fue otorgada a Meghan Markle a principios de año por la Reina Isabel, y aquí las personas se encargan de preparar a los “clientes” para que sepan cómo llevar a cabo una entrevista de trabajo y se les regala un conjunto para asegurar el empleo; una vez obtenido, se les regalan 5 conjuntos más para ayudarlos a llegar a su primer cheque de pago.
De acuerdo con Meghan, que actualmente tiene 37 años, la razón por la cual se sintió atraída a esta organización es porque “reformuló la idea de la caridad como comunidad... es una red de mujeres que apoyan y empoderan a otras mujeres en sus actividades profesionales".
Así que podemos ver mucho éxito en su futuro, pues no sólo logrará apoyar a su patronato y a las personas que acuden a él, sino porque Meghan Markle está marcando la diferencia con proyectos innovadores en beneficio de los demás.
