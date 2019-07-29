Meghan Markle da detalles de su nuevo proyecto con VOGUE
La Duquesa de Sussex impresiona a todo mundo al dar los detalles de como será su proyecto en colaboración con la revista VOGUE.
Meghan Markle, actualmente está colaborando con la revista reconocida VOGUE, por lo que ha detallado de que trata su espectacular proyecto donde regresa como editora en el mundo de las celebridades, de tal manera que estará presente en este maravilloso proyecto en la edición del mes de septiembre.
La duquesa de Sussex, ya lleva alrededor de siete meses colaborando con la revista en el proyecto, donde ha buscado enaltecer el papel que tienen las mujer en todo mundo, de tal manera que está promoviendo por medio de imágenes de portada hasta en artículos de opinión.
We are proud to announce that Her Royal Highness, The Duchess of Sussex is the Guest Editor for the September issue of @BritishVogue. For the past seven months, The Duchess has curated the content with British Vogue's Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful to create an issue that highlights the power of the collective. They have named the issue: “Forces for Change” For the cover, The Duchess chose a diverse selection of women from all walks of life, each driving impact and raising the bar for equality, kindness, justice and open mindedness. The sixteenth space on the cover, a mirror, was included so that when you hold the issue in your hands, you see yourself as part of this collective. The women on the cover include: @AdwoaAboah @AdutAkech @SomaliBoxer @JacindaArdern @TheSineadBurke @Gemma_Chan @LaverneCox @JaneFonda @SalmaHayek @FrankieGoesToHayward @JameelaJamilOfficial @Chimamanda_Adichie @YaraShahidi @GretaThunberg @CTurlington We are excited to announce that within the issue you’ll find: an exclusive interview between The Duchess and former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama, a candid conversation between The Duke of Sussex and Dr Jane Goodall, inspirational articles written by Brené Brown, Jameela Jamil and many others. Equally, you’ll find grassroots organisations and incredible trailblazers working tirelessly behind the scenes to change the world for the better. “Guest Editing the September issue of British Vogue has been rewarding, educational and inspiring. To deep dive into this process, working quietly behind the scenes for so many months, I am happy to now be able to share what we have created. A huge thanks to all of the friends who supported me in this endeavour, lending their time and energy to help within these pages and on the cover. Thank you for saying “Yes!” - and to Edward, thank you for this wonderful opportunity.” - The Duchess of Sussex #ForcesForChange
Fue así como lo hizo en la cuenta oficial de los duques de Sussex donde realizó un homenaje a por lo menos 15 mujeres pioneras a la que califica como la "fuerza para el cambio". Un gesto más que une su feminismo a su trabajo solidario.
Cabe mencionar que esta colaboración ya se estaba trabajando desde antes de Meghan se convirtiera en madre, por lo que además de que se comprometió por más de siete meses, la Duquesa de Sussex se ha caracterizado por apoyar causas que empoderen a la mujer en diversas áreas.
La edición en la que Meghan ha trabajado para VOGUE, llevará por nombre “Fuerzas para el cambio”, en la que parece indicar por medio de su publicación, que habrán páginas especiales para activistas y celebridades como Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan, Jane Fonda, Jameela Jamil y Laverne Cox.
Además de esto, es bueno saber que su esposo, el Príncipe Harry también participó en algunos artículos, lo que le da un realce para esperar la gran edición de septiembre que seguramente se agotará en cuando inicia su distribución.
