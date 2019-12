Meghan Markle causó POLÉMICA tras publicación navideña

With the festive holiday season upon us, it’s also a reminder to reflect on those in need – those who may feel lonely, hungry, homeless, or may be experiencing the holidays for the first time without loved ones. It’s an important time of year to help those around you who may be less fortunate, or who would appreciate even the smallest act of kindness. Continuing our monthly tradition of highlighting accounts that do good, and inspired by the “Twelve Days of Christmas” - we have selected twelve organisations caring for those in need - especially at this time of year. There are, thankfully, so many organisations around the world doing good on global and grassroots levels, many of which are not on Instagram. Check out the accounts we have chosen and please share those in your own communities that are making a difference. We would love to hear about the ones that inspire you - so please tell us and add your country’s flag! Images used are from the accounts we are now following.

