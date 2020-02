Louis Vuitton y su lujoso restaurante en Japón

#LVMidosuji Maison opening. #LouisVuitton’s newest Maison opens its doors on February 1st in Osaka. #Rola, #SuzuHirose, #TakanoriIwata, #EbizoIchikawa and #DanCarter were among the guests who attended the flagship’s opening. Learn more at https://t.co/6q5tJgewei pic.twitter.com/hpNK6BTsCP